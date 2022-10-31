Before Gujarat, was Uttarakhand: A uniform civil code at stage of consultations

The BJP benefitted in the Uttarakhand Assembly elections earlier this year when Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced that his government would set up a panel to draft a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) if voted back to power. Now, the party is looking to replicate this in poll-bound Gujarat.

Dhami made the announcement on February 12, the last day of campaigning in the hill state. “The security of cultural and religious heritage of Uttarakhand, its environment, and borders is important not just for the state, but for the entire country,” the CM told a news agency. “With that, soon after our oath-taking ceremony, the upcoming BJP government will form a committee of those with knowledge of the legal system, retired employees, prominent people from society and other stakeholders. This committee will prepare a draft of the uniform civil code for the people of Uttarakhand. This UCC will be for equal laws on subjects like marriage, divorce, land, property and inheritance for people of all religions.”

He added, “The UCC will be an important step towards fulfilling the dream of the Constitution’s creators and will solidify the spirit of the Constitution. This will also be an effective step towards Article 44 of the Constitution, which talks about securing a UCC for every citizen of the country. The apex court, too, has from time to time not only laid emphasis on its implementation but has expressed dissatisfaction over the steps not being taken in this direction.”

The following month, at the newly elected government’s first Cabinet meeting, the CM followed through on the promise and announced the formation of a committee of experts to study the implementation of UCC in the state. Dhami said the Cabinet unanimously approved the setting up of the high-powered committee at the earliest.

The committee headed by Justice (retired) Ranjana Prakash Desai, a retired Supreme Court judge who, at present, also leads the Delimitation Commission India, was set up in May. The panel also includes retired Delhi High Court judge Pramod Kohli, social activist Manu Gaur, former chief secretary Shatrughan Singh, and Doon University Vice-Chancellor Surekha Dangwal.

On July 4, the committee held its first meeting at Uttarakhand Sadan in the national capital. It later shifted its focus towards talking to stakeholders and conducting a study of cases where existing laws were exploited by people for their benefit. The committee is also planning to soon start meeting stakeholders, including religious leaders from both the Hindu and the Muslim communities, and soliciting their views on how the draft UCC should be.

In September, the committee invited suggestions from the residents of Uttarakhand and Uttarakhand-based organisations, including government agencies, non-government organizations, social groups and communities, religious bodies, and political parties. Justice (retired) Desai also launched a website (www.ucc.uk.gov.in) where the residents of Uttarakhand and stakeholders can directly upload their suggestions. According to sources, the committee has already received more than one lakh suggestions (mostly through letters).