In Gujarat RS contest, BJP eyes sweep as Congress set to draw a blank for first time

On June 18, Gujarat is set to hold elections of four Rajya Sabha seats from the state as their terms come to an end. While the state’s ruling BJP is expected to sweep the elections with a majority of 161 MLAs, its highest-ever tally, in the 182-member Gujarat Assembly, it is also likely to bring the Congress’s representation in the Upper House from the state down to nil for the first time ever.

Gujarat has 11 Rajya Sabha seats, 10 of which are currently held by the BJP and one by the Congress’s Shaktisinh Gohil, whose term is expiring on June 21 along with three BJP MPs Rambhai Mokariya, Narhari Amin and Ramilaben Bara. These four MPs were elected to Rajya Sabha in 2020. Among the other seven BJP Rajya Sabha members from Gujarat are Union ministers S Jaishankar and J P Nadda.

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The Election Commission (EC) notified the elections for the four seats on June 1, with the last date for filing of nominations on June 8.

A senior official said that as per the rules for the Rajya Sabha elections, each contesting candidate in Gujarat will require the support of at least 46 MLAs if all members are present and voting. Contesting the election requires a minimum 10 MLAs as proposers.

“Currently, the BJP and Congress have enough numbers to field candidates for the elections. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) does not have the requisite number of MLAs as proposers to field its candidate. Only the BJP has the numbers by which its candidates can win the elections. It is to be seen if the Congress fields a candidate or not,” the official said.

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With 12 MLAs, the Congress has its lowest ever tally in the Gujarat Assembly. The AAP has five MLAs and the Samajwadi Party (SP) has one. The House has two Independent MLAs, both of whom are backing the ruling BJP.

A senior BJP leader said, “Yes, we are likely to sweep the elections. But what is more important is that the Congress’s representation from Gujarat in the Rajya Sabha is likely to be zero for the first time. We have won all the 26 Lok Sabha seats twice in the past, in 2014 and 2019… Since they (Congress) do not have the strength of numbers to win these elections, I do not think they will field anyone. Let us see.”

On Thursday, the BJP declared its four candidates for the elections – state executive committee member Raju Shukla, state BJP OBC wing chief Mansinh Parmar, Chhota Udepur district general secretary Mukesh Rathva and Devbhumi Dwarka district leader Jitendra Kanzariya.

On the Congress’s prospects for these polls, Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said, “It is a fact that we do not have the numerical strength. However, so far, there is no decision taken on whether to field a candidate or not.”

A senior office-bearer of the Gujarat Congress said, “So far, there is no discussion in the party on whether to contest the Rajya Sabha elections or not. We do not have the numbers and I think the party is likely to decide not to field anyone for the elections.”

On the Congress likely dropping to zero Rajya Sabha seats from Gujarat for the first time, Doshi said, “Sending maximum members to the House is not important. What is more important is that the person elected from Gujarat raises its real issues and represents the state in its true sense. Shaktisinh Gohil is our Rajya Sabha member who raised lots of issues in the interest of the people of Gujarat. If the persons elected from Gujarat do not raise its basic issues, what benefit will it have for the state they represent?”