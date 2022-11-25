BJP taught 2002 rioters a lesson, established ‘eternal peace’ in Gujarat: Amit Shah

Raising the pitch in the countdown to the Assembly elections next month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Friday that “such a lesson was taught in 2002” to “those engaging in communal riots” in Gujarat that it led to “akhand shanti” (eternal peace) in the state under the BJP.

In 2002, Gujarat witnessed large-scale violence in the communal riots that followed the burning of a Sabarmati Express coach, packed with Ayodhya kar sevaks, in Godhra.

Addressing a rally in Mahudha in Kheda district – the Mahudha seat is currently held by the Congress – Shah said, “Aa 2002 ma, Congressiaaye aadat paadi thi, etle ramkhan thaya tha. Pan 2002 ma evo paath sikhvadiyo, ki kho bhuli gaya. 2002 thi 2022 sudi naam na le (“In 2002, communal riots took place because the Congress let it become a habit. But such a lesson was taught in 2002 that it was not repeated from 2002 to 2022).”

“Gujarat ni andar qaumi hullado karva vaada ne, kadak haathe pagla bhari, Gujarat ni Bharatiya Janata Party ni sarkar ae, Gujarat ma akhand shanti ni stapna kari chhe, mitron” (Strict action has been taken by the BJP government against those engaging in communal riots in Gujarat and this has established eternal peace),” he said.

Shah had made a passing reference to the 2002 riots in an election speech in Deesa in Banaskantha district on November 22. “In 2001, Narendra Modi came to power and after 2002, there was no need to put curfew anywhere. Everyone fell in place. Is there a mafia now? Is there a dada (gangster)?” he told the gathering.

In Mahudha, Shah targeted the Congress leadership and took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi. “He (Rahul Gandhi) is not going to come to Mahudha. He knows the results, and so he is not showing his face in Gujarat,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi, he said, distributed free foodgrain to 80 crore homes during the Covid pandemic.

“This work was done so beautifully, there was no corruption anywhere. If this had happened during Congress rule, the foodgrain meant for the poor would have gone outside the country via Nepal, and you would have seen new cars with four rings (referring to the Audi logo) parked in the houses of Congress leaders in Kheda,” he said.

“During the 10 years of Congress rule between 2004 and 2014, Rs 12 lakh crore of scams happened. A journalist told me a beautiful thing: During Congress rule, there were so many scams that it could not be counted and during BJP rule, there has been no scam. This is the difference between the two. Congressmen filled their houses with money. In the name of poverty, they got votes, but did nothing for the poor. Instead of removing poverty, they removed the poor,” Shah said.

Shah’s remark comes days after Prime Minister Modi hit back at the Congress for calling him names including Sonia Gandhi’s ‘maut-ka-saudagar’ remark over the 2002 riots. In June this year, the Supreme Court agreed with the SIT that there was “no larger conspiracy” behind the riots and dismissed an appeal against the clean chit to Modi and others in riot-related cases.