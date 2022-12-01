As the end of the first phase of voting for the Gujarat state Assembly, carried out in 89 constituencies across 19 districts, nearly 57 per cent of voters turned out to cast their votes, though the final figures are awaited. In the elections held in 2017, the turnout recorded in the first phase on the same seats was 68 per cent.

A press release from the Election Commission said that the villages of Dhrafa in Jamnagar district, Samot in Narmada district and Kesar in Bharuch district had boycotted the elections totally.

In Dhrafa, villagers boycotted as their demand for separate polling stations for male and female voters was not met, while in Kesar village, the boycott was due to the lack of basic facilities for voting, as per primary information available with the EC, said the release.

In Samot village, which has 1,625 votes, the boycott was related to a demand for the regularisation of encroachments on agricultural land in the village. “Inspite of the administration’s attempts to convince the villagers that their demand would be sorted out at the policy level, and that they should turn out to vote, the villagers abstained,” said the EC release.

Till 3.30 pm, a high voter turnout was seen in the tribal districts of Tapi that reported 63.98 per cent voting, Narmada that reported 63.95 per cent voting, and Dang that saw 58.55 per cent voting.

In the Saurashtra region, both Morbi district and Morbi constituency reported high turnouts at 53.86 per cent and 67 per cent respectively, by the time voting concluded.

Over 460 EVMs — which includes ballot units and control units — and 570 VVPATS, had to be replaced on Thursday. According to official figures, 145 ballot units and 372 control units of EVMs were replaced during the mock polls undertaken during the first 90 minutes before the polls began Thursday. Apart from this, 335 VVPATs were also replaced during the mock polls.

“In the 19 districts that went to polls, 89 ballot units, 89 control units and 238 VVPATs were replaced,” P Bharathi, Chief Electoral Officer of Gujarat said in the evening.

After the polling began, 33 ballot units and 29 control units were replaced in the first three hours till 11 am. Apart from this, 69 VVPATs were also replaced in the initial three hours of polling.In the Phase-1 of elections, 26,269 ballot units, 25,430 control units and 25430 VVPATs were used for polling on 89 seats.

Though no reasons were shared for the replacement of EVMs and VVPATs, Bharathi said, “Only 0.34 percent of the ballot units, 0.32 percent of the control units and 0.94 percent of VVPATs were replaced.”

During the day, the Election Commission received a total of 18 complaints about EVMs and reserve machines from zonal officers and district incharges were made available. “Wherever issues regarding EVMs cropped up, it was resolved in a short duration with replacements,” CEO Gujarat said

The Election Commission of India in Delhi also sent alerts, which includes two complaints of violation of Model Code of Conduct and two complaints of gathering of mobs near polling booths. “Through emails and phone calls, we received a total of 104 complaints which included those about EVMs, two complaints with regard to bogus voting, 36 complaints with regard to MCC violation, slow voting and power cut,” she added. In addition, 221 complaints were also received through C-Vigil mobile application of the EC.

The official said a complaint about power cut was received from Limbayat seat in Surat district. “Power was restored within 5-10 minutes,” Bharathi added.

Regarding bogus voting complaints received through emails, the official said the complaints were from Gir Somnath and Jamnagar. The complaints were dismissed after the EC found “no merit” in them.

The Congress party had on Thursday morning filed a formal complaint with the Election Commission regarding the failure of EVMs during polls in Phase-1. As the Phase-1 of polling began, Congress party has submitted a complaint to the Election Commission stating that EVMs are not working in at least 50 polling booths which are mostly in Saurashtra region of the state.

“We have submitted a written complaint of non-functioning EVMs and a lot of time is being taken to replace them. We have submitted a list of places where the EVMs are not working. There are around 50 polling booths where this problem has arisen and many of them are in Saurashtra which includes Jamnagar and Rajkot. These should be rectified quickly so that maximum polling can happen,” said Alok Sharma, national spokesperson for Congress party

“The second complaint is about electronic channels who have been showing bytes of BJP in such a way that electorates will get influenced. This is in contravention to the EC guidelines to air opinion polls or exit polls,” said Sharma adding that no programmes should be aired which will even remotely sound like an opinion poll. Sharma said the EC has assured them to rectify the EVMs and taken appropriate action.