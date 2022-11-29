On social media front, AAP ahead, Cong focus still on Rahul Yatra

From live rallies to poll promises, raps to trolling, social media reflects the high-octane, three-cornered Gujarat poll battle in its spirit and essence, with Twitter and Facebook leading from the front. Now, with only two days remaining for the first day of polling in the elections, political parties have intensified their campaign on these platforms as well.

AAP

Among the three major players, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s social media accounts are the most up-to-date and active on the Gujarat Assembly elections. Even though the party is battling crucial MCD polls along with the Assembly Polls in Gujarat, every second post from its main handles is related to Gujarat polls.

According to a PTI report, more than 95 per cent of content shared from the AAP’s main Facebook and Twitter accounts was on the party’s activities in Gujarat on Sunday.

The party has 6.4 million followers on Twitter and 5.5 million followers on Facebook.

The party’s regional Twitter handle, ‘AAP Gujarat | Mission2022’, with 138k followers, shares the detailed programme schedule of its star campaigners every morning. AAP, which is trying to make inroads into the state, is fighting the battle mostly on its welfare schemes and promises of Kejriwal’s ‘sache din’.

BJP

The ruling BJP is close behind AAP in this race. More than 40 per cent of its tweets and above 35 per cent of its Facebook posts shared between November 21 and November 27 were related to the party’s campaigning in Gujarat, the PTI report said. The BJP’s Twitter handle has 19.5 million followers, and its Facebook page has 16 million followers.

The party’s state handle which has around 1.5 million followers, features Gujarati folk singer Arvind Vegda for the party. The rap song by Vegda goes, “This is a tale of what happened 30 years ago, what time it was. Lack of water was an enemy of people. Cattles were looking around for water and dairies were shut. Modiji gave the gift of water, animals and birds get water day and night. Cut the votes of those who kept you thirsty for water. Vote for BJP who is dedicated to development. With the BJP, water is now overflowing. That is why BJP is ‘trust.”

The party heavily relies on PM Narendra Modi and his popularity for the election campaign. Among the campaign rallies, the party also features the BJP government’s pride projects in the state, from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Statue in Kevadia to the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project.

Congress

Most of the content posted by the grand old party is regarding Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, with only 15 per cent of the tweets posted by the Congress’s official Twitter handle taking up content related to Gujarat elections. Out of 280 tweets posted between Nov 21-27, only 42 were related to the party’s campaigns and party leaders’ rallies in Gujarat.

On the other hand, 22 per cent of the Facebook content of the Congress was related to the state elections in Gujarat, while 75 per cent of posts from the main handles (198 tweets and 194 Facebook posts) were on the events related to Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra from Monday (Nov 21) to Sunday (Nov 27) last week.

The Congress has 9 million followers on Twitter and 6.3 Million followers on Facebook.

The party’s Gujarat handles are much more active in posting election-related content. Along with the campaign rallies, the party shares its poll promises and criticises the ruling BJP government on issues concerning farmers, woman, and the tribal population. Ever since the campaigning began, the party has been at loggerheads with the BJP over tribal welfare.

(With PTI inputs)