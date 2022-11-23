Why is your face turning into Saddam? Himanta Sarma asks Rahul Gandhi

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s comparison of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein has triggered a sharp response from the Congress, which condemned Sarma for being a “petty troll”.

During a public rally in Ahmedabad Tuesday, Sarma spoke of Gandhi who has been sporting a beard during the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra.

He said: “I just saw that his looks have also changed. I said in a TV interview a few days back that there is nothing wrong with his new look. But if you have to change the looks, at least make it like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel or even Jawaharlal Nehru will do. It is better if it looks like Gandhiji. But why is your face turning into Saddam Hussein?”

“This is because the Congress culture is not closer to Indian people. Their culture is closer to people who have never understood India,” he added.

Hitting back, senior Congress leader Manish Tewari said the Assam CM was sounding like a “petty troll”.

At a press conference in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, Congress leader Manish Tewari said, “I would not even like to dignify this diatribe with my reaction. I think it is very important that we maintain the decorum of language in public and maintain some propriety. The CM of Assam unfortunately sounds like a petty troll when he articulates sentences of this type.”

News agency ANI quoted Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah as saying: “You (Assam CM) just want a headline and you get that only when you take Rahul Gandhi’s name. Himanta Biswa Sarma can say anything. He can go to any level for power. We don’t pay attention.”

Advertisement

ANI also quoted Rajasthan Chief Minister Pratap Singh Kachariyawas in its report as saying: “He (Sarma) was the same person who used to praise Rahul Gandhi, and now he is giving such shameful comments. People like Sarma are criminals and he will never become the Chief Minister again. BJP must learn from Rahul Gandhi. India is in his DNA. He considers the national flag his religion.”

Elections for the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held on December 1 and 5 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

– With PTI inputs