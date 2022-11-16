I Hereby Declare: Vehicles to property, here’s what Rivaba Jadeja has in assets

Rivaba Jadeja, 32, is a businesswoman and the wife of Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja. She is a qualified mechanical engineer. She is BJP’s candidate for the Gujarat polls from Jamnagar North.
Total assets (with family): Rs 97.35 crore
* Ravindra Jadeja’s assets: Rs 70.48 crore
Movable assets: Rs 64.3 crore
* Self: Rs 57.60 lakh
* Husband: Rs 37.43 crore
* HUF: Rs 26.25 crore
Immovable assets: Rs 33.05 crore
* Self: Nil
* Husband: Rs 33.05 crore (shops and commercial complexes in Rajkot and Jamnagar and 50% stake in Jaddu’s Food Field restaurant in Rajkot and six houses in Rajkot, Jamangar and Ahmedabad)
Vehicles: Husband owns a Volkswagen Polo GT (Rs 9.72 lakh), Ford Endeavour (Rs 23.5 lakh) and Audi Q7 (Rs 76.5 lakh)
Criminal cases: Nil