Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022
I Hereby Declare: Vehicles to property, here’s what Rivaba Jadeja has in assets

Rivaba Jadeja is a qualified mechanical engineer and a businesswoman.

Rivaba Jadeja is BJP's candidate for the Gujarat polls from Jamnagar North.

Rivaba Jadeja, 32, is a businesswoman and the wife of Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja. She is a qualified mechanical engineer. She is BJP’s candidate for the Gujarat polls from Jamnagar North.

Total assets (with family): Rs 97.35 crore
* Ravindra Jadeja’s assets: Rs 70.48 crore

Movable assets: Rs 64.3 crore
* Self: Rs 57.60 lakh
* Husband: Rs 37.43 crore
* HUF: Rs 26.25 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 33.05 crore
* Self: Nil
* Husband: Rs 33.05 crore (shops and commercial complexes in Rajkot and Jamnagar and 50% stake in Jaddu’s Food Field restaurant in Rajkot and six houses in Rajkot, Jamangar and Ahmedabad)

Rivaba with her husband cricketer Ravindra Jadeja. (Photo: @ravindra.jadeja)

Vehicles: Husband owns a Volkswagen Polo GT (Rs 9.72 lakh), Ford Endeavour (Rs 23.5 lakh) and Audi Q7 (Rs 76.5 lakh)

Criminal cases: Nil

First published on: 16-11-2022 at 12:19:48 pm
After ‘kidnapping’ charges, AAP claims Surat (East) candidate forced to withdraw nomination

