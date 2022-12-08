Gujarat polls: 5 things BJP will be looking at

1. The Patidar vote

The politically significant community that last time turned decisively away from the BJP will hold the key to who forms the government. The fight is keen, with the AAP, that made inroads in Patidar areas in last year’s civic polls, also vying for the Patidar vote, apart from the BJP and Congress. Of the 182 seats in Gujarat, over 100 are influenced by Patidar votes, while at least 14 seats have over 30% Patidar numbers.

The Patidars brought the BJP to power for the first time in Gujarat, when it formed the government in 1995 under the Patidar titan from Saurashtra, Keshubhai Patel. The sidelining of Keshubhai, amidst the rise of Narendra Modi, began the disenchantment of the community with the BJP, culminating in the Patidar quota agitation of 2015-16. The Congress’s performance in 2017, winning 77 seats and reducing the BJP to 99, was seen as the result of the agitation headed by Hardik Patel.

That agitation has long since fizzled out, with Hardik in the BJP, and several of his comrades in the AAP, with at least four fielded by Arvind Kejriwal’s party as candidates.

The outgoing 14th Gujarat Assembly had 44 Patidar MLAs, down only marginally from 48 who won in 2012. Thirty-one of the sitting Patidar MLAs are of the BJP. They include four who were originally elected on Congress tickets in 2017. Seventeen Patidars fielded by the Congress had won in 2017.

2. Turncoat candidates

Many of the seats where former Congress MLAs-turned-BJP candidates are contesting this time, saw a fall in voter turnout. So the BJP will be waiting to see what this apathy means. The BJP fielded 19 people who had defected from the Congress, including former Congress working president Hardik Patel, who is fighting his first election from Viramgam, and Alpesh Thakor, who is contesting from Gandhinagar South, a seat he is unfamiliar with.

In 2017 too, the Congress had gone into polls after losing a string of its MLAs to the BJP, dropping from a count of 57 to 43. The BJP had fielded 11 of the Congress turncoats, of whom five had won.

3. Seats of dropped ministers

At least 14 former and sitting ministers, including Rajendra Trivedi and Brijesh Merja of the Bhupendra Patel Cabinet, were not given tickets. The seats which had elected them in 2017 also saw voter participation fall, indicating possible disinterest among workers.

Following the ticket distribution and rumblings, the BJP suspended at least 19 members on charges of anti-party activities, of whom ticket hopefuls like Madhu Shrivastava (Waghodia), Dinesh Patel (Padra) and Harshad Vasava (Nandod) are contesting as Independents and could split the BJP votes.

4. Seats where Modi campaigned

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held around 30 poll rallies in Gujarat from November 6 to December 2, seven of them in tribal regions (apart from roadshows covering around 18 seats). In 2017, he did 34 rallies from November 27 to December 11. Several of the meetings were organised in remote areas like Nana Pondha in Valsad, Dudhrej in Surendranagar and Jambughoda in Panchmahals district. On the final day of campaigning for Phase 1, Modi did an 18-km roadshow in Varachha, a constituency with over 60 per cent Patidar votes, where the AAP is challenging the BJP. On the last day of campaigning for Phase 2, he followed up with a 50-km plus roadshow in Ahmedabad.

Both these roadshows were in urban areas which are considered BJP bastions.

5. Development plank

The performance of the BJP will be watched closely in seats where its development claims will be on trial. This includes Morbi, where 135 people died when a suspension bridge collapsed days ahead of elections. The BJP dropped sitting MLA and minister Brijesh Merja from the seat. Merja had won in 2017 on a Congress ticket but crossed over.

It will also be the first election after the inauguration of Statue of Unity, which falls under Nandod constituency in Narmada district. The BJP had lost this seat to the Congress in 2017. The results will be seen as a referendum on another Modi government pet project – the Narmada dam, whose waters reached the final destination at Mod Kuba village of Mandvi Kutch district in July this year. The Mandvi seat was won by the BJP in 2017.