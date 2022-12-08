Gujarat polls 2022 results: 10 articles that will help contextualise today’s outcome

The Gujarat Assembly election results will be a bellwether for next year’s Assembly elections in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan that lead up to the all-important 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Over the past month, The Indian Express published ground reports, analyses, columns, and interviews of newsmakers and candidates to give readers a sense of how things unfolded on the ground. We reported on the BJP’s high-voltage campaign to storm back to power, the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) efforts to emerge as the third front in a state that has traditionally witnessed bipolar contests between the BJP and the Congress, and the grand old party’s struggles to put together a coherent strategy to convince voters it is still a viable option.

Here is a list of 10 articles that will help readers cut through the noise.

This election, the biggest question has been about the AAP – if the Arvind Kejriwal-led party will be able to replicate the success of Punjab from earlier this year.

Our Contributing Editor Neerja Chowdhury wrote in her weekly column (out every Friday), “So far, Gujarat has been a bipolar state and not really shown an appetite for a third force.

Voices from the ground, however, indicate that many of those who want ‘change’ today are looking at AAP — and see it as a force of the future.” She adds that this might not end up amounting to much as “it is clear — and many articulated this in Gujarat — there are three words which insulate the BJP from defeat today: these are ‘Narendra Damodardas Modi’”.

You can read here our Gujarat Resident Editor Leena Misra’s analysis of the exit polls, which predicted that the AAP may not even cross the 20 mark in the 182-member House.

Advertisement

To understand how the AAP will fare electorally, it is important to look at Surat, where 27 of its candidates won the municipal elections last year. “Kejriwal’s party has made its presence felt in this BJP city,” our National Opinions Editor Vandita Mishra wrote in her despatch. “At the same time, for all the talk about the new challenger, the impression is of the AAP’s knock, more than a sense of its arrival, in Surat.”

From Kevadia in Narmada district, a ground report by Aditi Raja on what had changed since the Statue of Unity, the BJP’s pet project, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018. Raja touched upon what the project means for tribals in the region, who have had to reorganise their lives around it. The article also spoke of the electoral challenges before the BJP.

In 2017, the Congress wrested the Nandod Assembly seat (ST-reserved), under which Kevadia falls, from the BJP. So, a lot is at stake there for the BJP.

Advertisement

Above health, housing, education, one concern: ‘Won’t do anything to blemish Modiji’s honour’

The hold that Modi has on Gujarat’s political climate and what he means to the people of his state has been a recurring theme in the campaign this year. Leena Misra and our Deputy Political Editor Liz Mathew investigated this sentiment during a visit to Sabarkantha.

The Patidar agitation influenced the 2017 Assembly polls and the group will be key in this election too, with parties fielding a number of Patidar candidates.

Gopal B Kateshiya and Parimal A Dabhi put this in perspective. “The outgoing 14th Gujarat Assembly had 44 Patidar MLAs, of the total 182 – slightly less than 48 in the 13th Assembly. Thus Patidar MLAs represented 24.17% and 26.37% of the total seats, respectively. This is much higher than their proportion in the state population which, by the community’s estimates, stands at about 18%.”

Parimal Dabhi wrote about the three leaders who challenged the ruling BJP in 2017 and were dubbed as the principal Opposition Congress’s “HAJ (for Hardik, Alpesh, Jignesh)” combination against the BJP’s “RAM (Vijay Rupani-Amit Shah- Narendra Modi)”. However, months before the current elections, Hardik quit the Congress to switch to the BJP, something Alpesh had done in 2019. Jignesh contested the election this time from Vadgam on a Congress ticket.

Advertisement

In an interview, Jignesh Mevani discussed both his own electoral prospect and that of the Congress. “A big number of people are not able to speak since they have seen that this government targets people. So, dadagiri and tanashahi (coercion and dictatorship) are too much,” said the MLA.

Sourav Roy Barman interviewed the AAP’s chief ministerial face Isudan Gadhvi who dismissed the claim that the party had lost momentum. “That is far from the truth,” he said. “In fact, our internal surveys show that we have crossed the BJP in terms of vote share in the last three days. We are in a position to form the government.”

Advertisement

Leena Misra and Sohini Ghosh wrote how 20 years on, the 2002 Gujarat riots “continue to figure in the coming Assembly elections, in both the candidates and issues in the fray — or in their absence”.

As Congress falters in Gujarat fray, Viramgam gives clues; voters voice hopes, despair, fears

Advertisement

In this report from the Viramgam, where Hardik Patel is the BJP candidate, Liz Mathew wrote how the Assembly constituency “illustrates to a degree the state of affairs prevailing in the Congress, the principal Opposition, in Gujarat”. She wrote how “like many other constituencies across the state this time, there does not seem to be any enthusiasm in the Congress camp in Viramgam too”.