Gujarat minister’s no-fine Diwali gift coincides with season of high traffic violations

AS A festival bonanza in poll-bound Gujarat, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi Friday announced that no fines would be imposed for violating traffic rules until October 27. Gujarat traffic police and NCRB data incidentally show that festivals are the time when traffic violations peak in the state.

On the first day of the concession, on Saturday, the traffic police in Gujarat handed out “red roses” to those caught not wearing helmets or seat belts, and other such “minor” offences.

Ahmedabad Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Safin Hasan said that Diwali sees an increase in offences such as “driving on the wrong side, illegal parking, no compliance of the helmet and seat belt rule, as well as tripling on two-wheelers and overloaded rickshaws”.

The higher traffic on the road during this time also leads to a surge in accidents, Hasan said. “We are keeping an eye on the major intersections / junctions in Ahmedabad. As per the minister’s announcement, we will not impose a fine on anybody for petty offences such as not wearing helmets or seat belts, illegal parking, speeding etc, but take a softer approach… Offence registration has of course not stopped so serious offences will attract IPC, Motor Vehicle Act, Gujarat Police Act sections. For example, if someone is driving carelessly, or driving at high speed on the wrong side of the road, we will definitely register an offence,” the DyCP said. However, a fine won’t be charged if someone is speeding while driving on the right side.

Incidentally, in 2019, when the Union Transport Ministry had introduced steep fines for traffic violations under the new Motor Vehicles Act, then Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani had gone the other way and announced cuts in such penalties instead.

Rupani at the time reasoned that while safety was his government’s top priority, it had no interest in “harassing people” by levying steep fines or “dragging out court cases” for years. So, he said, his government was deliberately keeping the penalty low for offences such as triple-riding or pillion riding. “We often see that people in rural areas do triple-riding due to lack of facilities or resources. So we have waived any penalty on triple-riding on three-wheelers and pillion riders sitting without a helmet,” he said.

GVK Emergency Management and Research Institute (EMRI), which provides free ambulance service in the state, said that given the trends of previous years, and that Diwali is coming after a weekend this time, they expect a hike in the number of emergencies by 12.94%, 29.34% and 26.45% on Diwali (October 24), Gujarati New Year (October 25) and Bhai Dhooj (October 26), respectively.

Of this, the highest emergencies are expected to be of vehicular trauma – EMRI expects 1,000-plus on October 25, compared to a daily average of 400-plus.

The NCRB (National Crime Records Bureau) data of 2021 show that Gujarat made up nearly 4% of the total road accidents in the country, and that its average number of deaths due to road accidents a year (7,457) is almost double the national average (4,322).

As many as 82% of the total road accidents in Gujarat are caused by overspeeding, with 12,574 such cases recorded in 2021. Ahmedabad ranked the highest in deaths due to accidents at pedestrian crossings in 2021, way above the second-ranked Delhi – 161 to 53, respectively – as per the NCRB numbers.

Month-wise NCRB data of traffic accidents for Gujarat in 2021 showed the maximum were seen in January, March and December (1,459; 1,446; and 1,410, respectively) followed by the festive months of October, November (1,343 and 1,379 cases, respectively).

2021 Gujarat traffic data

Accidents: 15,200

Injured: 13,722

Deaths: 7,457

(Deaths higher than the national average of 4,322)

Major cases

Overspeeding: 12,574 cases

Deaths: 6,130

Dangerous or Careless Driving / Overtaking, etc: 1,570 cases

Deaths: 749

All data obtained from NCRB 2021