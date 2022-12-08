scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022
Gujarat, Himachal Election Results Analysis: Amid BJP bid to retain power, AAP hopes to create dents, Congress looks to save face

Gujarat, Himachal Assembly Election Results Analysis: The BJP is looking to return to power in Gujarat, breaking its previous record, and in Himachal Pradesh, where it's facing an anti-incumbency tradition.

Written by Leena Misra , Manraj Grewal Sharma , Liz Mathew , Manoj C G
New Delhi | Updated: December 8, 2022 7:58:44 am
Giujarat assembly election results, himachal pradesh assembly election results, gujarat polls, himachal pollsThe Indian Express brings you real-time analysis of the results for the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections.

Gujarat, Himachal Assembly Election Results Analysis: With the counting of votes for the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections set to begin, we cut through the noise and bring you a real-time analysis of the election results.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is looking to create history by returning to power in both states. Exit polls have predicted that the saffron party is set for a massive win in Gujarat for the seventh consecutive term, ostensibly riding on the Narendra Modi-wave. The larger story in the state this year, however, is that of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is set to make inroads in the BJP bastion. Depending on its vote share, the results of the Gujarat election will also decide if the AAP can become a national party. The Congress, meanwhile, may be staring at its worst performance yet.

In Himachal, where the BJP is looking to break the anti-incumbency tradition, exit polls have predicted a close battle between the saffron party and the Opposition Congress. In the hill state, too, the BJP projected PM Modi as its campaign face, with a pitch for a “double engine” government as its main plank. Whereas, Priyanka Gandhi remained the lone star power in the Congress’s campaign.

Live Blog

The BJP hopes to ride the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to victory in Gujarat, where the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP has emerged as a pesky challenger. The Congress, meanwhile, looks to save face with a win in Himachal Pradesh. Watch this space for an analysis of the election results.

07:58 (IST)08 Dec 2022
Gujarat polls 2022: Here's what the AAP will be looking at

1. The Surat good luck charm

The city where AAP launched itself as the main opposition in the municipal corporation elections in 2021, is also where the party has the maximum stakes, fielding its state president Gopal Italia and general secretary Manoj Sorathiya.  

2. Saurashtra

Since 1962, when the Congress ruled Gujarat after the first election held in the wake of the bifurcation of the Bombay state, any party that has found favour in this region has been able to launch itself across the state.

3. Guarantees

The AAP’s guarantees, although criticised as ‘revdis (freebies)’ by the BJP, have found some traction among a section of the Gujarati electorate that has been reeling under the strains of the Covid lockdown, price rise and joblessness.  Read more

07:40 (IST)08 Dec 2022
BJP projected to edge out Congress in Himachal Pradesh

The incumbent BJP is likely to retain power in Himachal Pradesh, thereby breaking the trend of alternate governments in the hill state, according to most of the exit polls whose results were released Monday evening. Forecasting a close fight in the elections to the 68-member Himachal Assembly between the BJP and the principal Opposition Congress, the exit polls projected that the saffron party would have an edge and clinch a simple majority.

The exit poll results indicate that the BJP’s projection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the face of its campaign might have worked. In the state the hoardings appeared on highways in which only PM’s face would be visible and even CM Thakur’s pictures were missing. Read more

07:26 (IST)08 Dec 2022
Gujarat exit polls analysis

Going by the exit polls, the BJP is set to be back in the saddle in Gujarat, ostensibly riding on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity, even as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) seems set to make inroads that may be historic for the party and Gujarat’s electoral politics as a third front that has not had roots in the state’s politics till now.

So far, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party has wrested Delhi and Punjab from the Congress. If the exit polls are to be believed, and the AAP gets seats even in single digits, it will mean the party making its first dent in a BJP bastion. And then the fears of the BJP, which tried to stonewall its rise in Gujarat, will become real.

In many ways, if that happens, then Gujarat will stand on the cusp of a shift in its electoral politics almost the same as in 1990, when a triangular contest between the Congress, then a behemoth in Gujarat, the Janata Dal, and the BJP resulted in the rise of the BJP. The saffron party won 67 of the 143 seats it contested, the Congress fell from 149 seats in 1985 to 33, and the Janata Dal bagged 70 of 147 seats and went on to form the government under Chimanbhai Patel’s chief ministership. Read more

07:12 (IST)08 Dec 2022
Himachal Elections 2022: Congress pins hopes on anti-incumbency riwaz

While the Opposition Congress is hoping that the Himachal Pradesh’s electorate will stick to the three-decade tradition of voting out the incumbent government, the BJP has said the exit poll surveys confirmed the claim that it would buck the trend and return to power.

The Congress reiterated that Himachal sarkar (government) and not riwaz (tradition) would change. “The exit polls are not a new thing and all the channels do it in every election. There is always an issue of errors in them and their correctness. There is always a question mark on the sample size and accuracy of the exit polls,” said state Congress vice-president Naresh Chauhan.

Exit polls have predicted a dead heat in Himachal Pradesh, with a range of 24-41 seats for the BJP and 20-40 seats for the Congress. In the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha, a party needs 35 seats to form the government. Read more

07:07 (IST)08 Dec 2022
Gujarat Elections 2022: Here's what went down

The BJP’s campaign blitzkrieg was centred around Prime Minister Narendra Modi who crisscrossed the state, making an emotional pitch to Gujaratis to “strengthen him”, the son of the soil. 

The BJP also deployed its heavy-hitters such as chief ministers Yogi Adityanath, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Pramod Sawant, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and national president JP Nadda for campaigning. 

The AAP put as much effort into its campaign as the BJP, with its convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann addressing almost as many rallies a day as Modi. 

Interestingly, both the Congress and the BJP found common ground in their Opposition to the AAP, saying that the noise it created is disproportionate to its strength and that history isn’t on Kejriwal’s side when it comes to a third front. Read more

06:57 (IST)08 Dec 2022
In Himachal, Congress desperate for a win, BJP fears rebel impact

By all accounts, including the exit polls, it has been a neck-and-neck race in Himachal Pradesh. While the BJP is hoping to eventually pull ahead and hence make history by breaking the state's tradition of voting out the incumbent, the Congress will be desperate to have at least one more state under its belt. 

Though the AAP sizzled in the beginning in Himachal, its energies were eventually taken up by Gujarat and the hill state stayed a BJP versus Congress contest. The BJP deployed its big guns, the Congress banked on small arms and promise of bringing back the Old Pension Scheme.

The most crucial factor might turn out be the rebels, many of whom entered the race from both sides after being denied tickets. With the Congress making fewer changes, it is the BJP that fears the impact of rebels the most.

06:56 (IST)08 Dec 2022
After MCD win, all eyes on AAP in Gujarat

For the first time in a long time, there is a pesky challenger snapping at BJP heels and keeping it on its toes in Gujarat. How will the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) perform in the state, particularly given its MCD win, is the biggest question of this election. 

The BJP looks set for a win, returning for a seventh straight term, while the Congress, left bereft by its own high command, will be hoping not to hit its nadir in a state where it has held on to at least 30% votes. 

06:53 (IST)08 Dec 2022
Will BJP create history and return to power in Gujarat and Himachal? Will AAP create dents in the BJP bastion?

With counting of votes set to begin, watch this space for results, analyses, and more

Stay tuned!

BJP supporters wait to get a glimpse of PM Narendra Modi outside a polling booth in Gujarat's Ranip on Monday during the state elections. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

As Modi insulates BJP from defeat, on Gujarat ground, voices for change mention Kejriwal

On the surface, Gujarat 2022 looks, in the words of a BJP leader, a “neeras (colourless)” election. A Congress leader agreed that everything about it is “anmana (indifferent)”. There is no wave, even though the BJP seems set to win — its workers not fired by the enthusiasm they have shown in the past.

The Congress, which should have been upbeat, having come close to defeating the BJP in 2017, displays a fatigue. This when many, including BJP leaders, said this was the Congress’s election to take “101 taka” — if only it had got its act together and projected an effective leader. Today, many can’t even name who is its party chief or leader in the state Assembly.

Hurt by rising prices and economic distress, many talk about the need for “badlav”, some openly, others cautiously. How this plays out depends on the unanswered question in Gujarat 2022: is there an undercurrent for the political newbie, Aam Aadmi Party? -- Neerja Chowdhury writes

Pinning hopes on Rahul, Priyanka on ground, Congress braces for Dec 8 story

In the Congress, meanwhile, there is palpable tension about the results in the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls that will be declared on December 8. The party is spending all its energies and focusing all its attention on making the Yatra a success, which, it believes, is getting huge traction. So will it translate into electoral success? Every single leader of the Congress is desperately hoping that “we should at least win one state.” The unsaid fear is that a defeat in both the states, Gujarat and Himachal Pardesh, could deflate the momentum created carefully around the Yatra.

The “one state” they are looking to win is Himachal. Rahul had stayed away from the hill state, but Priyanka invested herself into the Congress’s campaign there. But all eyes are on Gujarat. Not just for Rahul or the Congress, this week is crucial for the Opposition as a whole. The contours of the political opposition which will take on the Narendra Modi juggernaut in 2024 could well be written or rewritten in the wake of the Gujarat election outcome. -- Manoj C G writes

Also Read:

On test in Gujarat: From Modi again spearheading BJP campaign to faceless Cong bid to challenger Kejriwal

‘Accidental CM’ Jairam Thakur may have last laugh as BJP projected to edge out Congress in Himachal Pradesh

