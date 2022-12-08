Gujarat, Himachal Election Results Analysis: Amid BJP bid to retain power, AAP hopes to create dents, Congress looks to save face

Gujarat, Himachal Assembly Election Results Analysis: With the counting of votes for the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections set to begin, we cut through the noise and bring you a real-time analysis of the election results.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is looking to create history by returning to power in both states. Exit polls have predicted that the saffron party is set for a massive win in Gujarat for the seventh consecutive term, ostensibly riding on the Narendra Modi-wave. The larger story in the state this year, however, is that of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is set to make inroads in the BJP bastion. Depending on its vote share, the results of the Gujarat election will also decide if the AAP can become a national party. The Congress, meanwhile, may be staring at its worst performance yet.
In Himachal, where the BJP is looking to break the anti-incumbency tradition, exit polls have predicted a close battle between the saffron party and the Opposition Congress. In the hill state, too, the BJP projected PM Modi as its campaign face, with a pitch for a “double engine” government as its main plank. Whereas, Priyanka Gandhi remained the lone star power in the Congress’s campaign.
1. The Surat good luck charm
The city where AAP launched itself as the main opposition in the municipal corporation elections in 2021, is also where the party has the maximum stakes, fielding its state president Gopal Italia and general secretary Manoj Sorathiya.
2. Saurashtra
Since 1962, when the Congress ruled Gujarat after the first election held in the wake of the bifurcation of the Bombay state, any party that has found favour in this region has been able to launch itself across the state.
3. Guarantees
The AAP’s guarantees, although criticised as ‘revdis (freebies)’ by the BJP, have found some traction among a section of the Gujarati electorate that has been reeling under the strains of the Covid lockdown, price rise and joblessness. Read more
The incumbent BJP is likely to retain power in Himachal Pradesh, thereby breaking the trend of alternate governments in the hill state, according to most of the exit polls whose results were released Monday evening. Forecasting a close fight in the elections to the 68-member Himachal Assembly between the BJP and the principal Opposition Congress, the exit polls projected that the saffron party would have an edge and clinch a simple majority.
The exit poll results indicate that the BJP’s projection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the face of its campaign might have worked. In the state the hoardings appeared on highways in which only PM’s face would be visible and even CM Thakur’s pictures were missing. Read more
Going by the exit polls, the BJP is set to be back in the saddle in Gujarat, ostensibly riding on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity, even as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) seems set to make inroads that may be historic for the party and Gujarat’s electoral politics as a third front that has not had roots in the state’s politics till now.
So far, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party has wrested Delhi and Punjab from the Congress. If the exit polls are to be believed, and the AAP gets seats even in single digits, it will mean the party making its first dent in a BJP bastion. And then the fears of the BJP, which tried to stonewall its rise in Gujarat, will become real.
In many ways, if that happens, then Gujarat will stand on the cusp of a shift in its electoral politics almost the same as in 1990, when a triangular contest between the Congress, then a behemoth in Gujarat, the Janata Dal, and the BJP resulted in the rise of the BJP. The saffron party won 67 of the 143 seats it contested, the Congress fell from 149 seats in 1985 to 33, and the Janata Dal bagged 70 of 147 seats and went on to form the government under Chimanbhai Patel’s chief ministership. Read more
While the Opposition Congress is hoping that the Himachal Pradesh’s electorate will stick to the three-decade tradition of voting out the incumbent government, the BJP has said the exit poll surveys confirmed the claim that it would buck the trend and return to power.
The Congress reiterated that Himachal sarkar (government) and not riwaz (tradition) would change. “The exit polls are not a new thing and all the channels do it in every election. There is always an issue of errors in them and their correctness. There is always a question mark on the sample size and accuracy of the exit polls,” said state Congress vice-president Naresh Chauhan.
Exit polls have predicted a dead heat in Himachal Pradesh, with a range of 24-41 seats for the BJP and 20-40 seats for the Congress. In the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha, a party needs 35 seats to form the government. Read more
The BJP’s campaign blitzkrieg was centred around Prime Minister Narendra Modi who crisscrossed the state, making an emotional pitch to Gujaratis to “strengthen him”, the son of the soil.
The BJP also deployed its heavy-hitters such as chief ministers Yogi Adityanath, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Pramod Sawant, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and national president JP Nadda for campaigning.
The AAP put as much effort into its campaign as the BJP, with its convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann addressing almost as many rallies a day as Modi.
Interestingly, both the Congress and the BJP found common ground in their Opposition to the AAP, saying that the noise it created is disproportionate to its strength and that history isn’t on Kejriwal’s side when it comes to a third front. Read more
By all accounts, including the exit polls, it has been a neck-and-neck race in Himachal Pradesh. While the BJP is hoping to eventually pull ahead and hence make history by breaking the state's tradition of voting out the incumbent, the Congress will be desperate to have at least one more state under its belt.
Though the AAP sizzled in the beginning in Himachal, its energies were eventually taken up by Gujarat and the hill state stayed a BJP versus Congress contest. The BJP deployed its big guns, the Congress banked on small arms and promise of bringing back the Old Pension Scheme.
The most crucial factor might turn out be the rebels, many of whom entered the race from both sides after being denied tickets. With the Congress making fewer changes, it is the BJP that fears the impact of rebels the most.
For the first time in a long time, there is a pesky challenger snapping at BJP heels and keeping it on its toes in Gujarat. How will the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) perform in the state, particularly given its MCD win, is the biggest question of this election.
The BJP looks set for a win, returning for a seventh straight term, while the Congress, left bereft by its own high command, will be hoping not to hit its nadir in a state where it has held on to at least 30% votes.
With counting of votes set to begin, watch this space for results, analyses, and more
Stay tuned!