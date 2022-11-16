I Hereby Declare: Here are details of Gopal Italia’s assets

Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022
Gopal Italia, 33, is AAP’s candidate from Katargam for the Gujarat polls. The AAP’s Gujarat president is a graduate of Gujarat University. His declared profession is consultant and source of income is consultancy fees.
Total assets (with family): Rs 7.86 lakh
Movable assets: Rs 1.13 lakh
In bank (along with wife): Rs 5.33 lakh
Vehicle: Rs 30,000
Gold: Rs 1.10 lakh
Immovable assets: None
Liabilities: None
Criminal cases: 17 cases from 2020 to 2022 across the state, including obstructing duty of public servant, disobedience of orders promulgated by a public servant, and using profane language.