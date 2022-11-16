scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022
I Hereby Declare: Here are details of Gopal Italia’s assets

Gopal Italia's declared profession is consultant and source of income is consultancy fees.

Gopal Italia is a graduate of Gujarat University. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra)

Gopal Italia, 33, is AAP’s candidate from Katargam for the Gujarat polls. The AAP’s Gujarat president is a graduate of Gujarat University. His declared profession is consultant and source of income is consultancy fees.

Total assets (with family): Rs 7.86 lakh

Movable assets: Rs 1.13 lakh

In bank (along with wife): Rs 5.33 lakh

I Hereby Declare: Here's how much BJP's Rajkot (South) candid...
I Hereby Declare: Here are details of Gopal Italia's assets
I Hereby Declare: Vehicles to property, here's what Rivaba Jadeja h...
Vadgam to Viramgam, the three youth leaders of 2017 Gujarat election take...
Gopal Italia interview |‘If you keep digging past, then Smriti Irani once protested over prices carrying a gas cylinder… a promise was made to put Rs 15 lakh in accounts’

Vehicle: Rs 30,000

Gold: Rs 1.10 lakh

Immovable assets: None

Liabilities: None

Criminal cases: 17 cases from 2020 to 2022 across the state, including obstructing duty of public servant, disobedience of orders promulgated by a public servant, and using profane language.

First published on: 16-11-2022 at 12:30:44 pm
Aditi Mangaldas: 'As artistes, we must have the courage to ask uncomfortable questions'

