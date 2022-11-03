Gujarat votes on December 1, 5; BJP got nearly half the votes last time

On Thursday, the Election Commission announced the poll schedule for the Gujarat Assembly elections, to be held on December 1 and 5, with 4.9 crore voters casting their ballot. The results will be declared on December 8, along with Himachal Pradesh, which votes on November 12.

Like this time, Assembly elections were held in Gujarat in two phases in 2017 and 2012 as well.

The BJP saw its number of seats drop to its lowest tally since 1995 last time, winning 99 of 182 seats. The Congress got 77 seats. However, the BJP, which has been in power in Gujarat for 27 years, still got nearly 50% of the votes (getting 49.05%), while the Congress ended with 41.44% of the votes. It was also the first election when the BJP fought without Narendra Modi at helm, since he first became chief minister in October 2001.

One significant change from 2017 is the presence of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is threatening to give both the BJP and Congress a strong contest and is expected to cut into the Congress votes. In 2017, apart from the big two, there was virtually no other party in the race, with Independents (3 of whom won) getting more votes than the NCP and BTP, which picked up 1 and 2 seats respectively.

While the number of seats the BJP won dropped in 2017 compared to 2012, it actually got more votes. In 2012, when Modi was still CM, the BJP had won 115 seats and 47.85% votes. The Congress tally was 61 seats and 38.93% votes, indicating the huge jump the party would make five years later, largely on the strength of the Patidar quota agitation against the BJP government. In 2012 too, the two parties had virtually no third competitor.

The two Lok Sabha elections held since 2012 also show the BJP’s complete dominance on the state, with the party winning 60.1% of the votes and 26 of the 26 seats in 2014 (the Congress got 33.5% votes), and 63.1% of the votes and all the seats again in 2019 (the Congress got 32.6% votes).

AAP did not register a presence in the 2019 elections.