New Gujarat Cabinet: With small size, BJP leaves room for expansion, timed to 2024

With just 17 members, including Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, this is the second smallest Council of Ministry under the BJP’s unbroken run in power in Gujarat since 1998. The small Cabinet also consists of many fresh faces, while excluding some senior party leaders who were considered frontrunners for ministerial berths.

Sources said that the attempt appears to be for a fresh look, with senior legislators like Ramanlal Vora, Ganpat Vasava and Shankar Chaudhary, who have considerable years in government, kept away.

A senior party office-bearer said, “The top leadership may utilise their services some other way, either as Speaker of the Assembly or in party organisation, while giving a chance to fresh faces to perform in government.” This is believed to be especially true of Chaudhary.

On exclusion of many ministers who were part of the previous Bhupendra Patel government, like Jitu Vaghani, Purnesh Modi, Kiritsinh Rana, Naresh Patel, Arjunsinh Chauhan, Jitu Chaudhary, Manisha Vakil, Nimisha Suthar, Gajendrasinh Parmar, Vinod Moradiya and Devabhai Malam, a party leader said, “Performance and competence seem to be the only reasons for their exclusion. None of them had performed as ministers. In fact, because of the incompetence of some of them, the party had to face a lot of heat during the campaign from the Aam Aadmi Party.”

Keeping the Cabinet small, with a scope to add 10 more, means the BJP has ample leg space for a course correction should the need arise. The changes for example could be seen ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, with electoral gains in sight.

A senior BJP leader said: “In 2002, Narendrabhai (then CM Narendra Modi) had a 15-minister Cabinet for over two years before expanding it. I think the Bhupendra Patel Cabinet will be expanded in two years, around the time of the Lok Sabha elections… So if the party high command decides to drop five-five ministers on grounds of non-performance, it could induct as many as 15 as per requirement.”

In the 17-member Cabinet, there are four Patidars (including the CM), seven OBCs, two belonging to Scheduled Tribes (STs), and a representative each from Brahmin, Jain, Kshatriya and Dalit communities. The Cabinet has only one woman representative.

Advertisement

The last Bhupendra Patel government, with 24 ministers, including the CM, had almost the same composition. Eight of them were OBCs, seven Patidars, four belong to STs, two to Scheduled Class, while one each were from Brahmin, Kshatriya and Jain communities.

The new faces include Bhanuben Babariya, Bhikhusinh Parmar, Praful Panseriya and Kunvarji Halpati. And those who return as ministers from the previous govt are Harsh Sanghavi, Kuber Dindor, Kanu Desai, Rushikesh Patel, Jagdish Vishwakarma, and Mukesh Patel.