Dropped after 6 terms, Madhu Shrivastav dodges BJP peace bid, keeps party on toes

THE six-term BJP MLA from Waghodia, Madhu Shrivastav, who is as known for his flashy outfits as his knack to attract controversies, resigned from the party on Sunday, after refusing to meet Minister of State Harsh Sanghavi, the emissary sent by the BJP to placate rebels. As part of the peace effort, Sanghavi visited all the constituencies in Vadodara and Narmada where anger is brewing amongst ticket hopefuls.

While the BJP does not see Shrivastav’s departure as a “big loss”, in the event that he goes ahead with his threat to file nomination as an Independent, the party will be in for a tough fight from Waghodia. Shrivastav, though, has announced that if he wins, he would continue supporting the BJP.

Known as a Dabangg and Bahubali locally, Shrivastav first came to national prominence when the key witness in the Best Bakery 2002 Gujarat riots case, Zahira Sheikh, accused him of threatening her. While Shrivastav denied the allegations, Sheikh had turned hostile in the case.

A railway truck driver who took the political plunge with civic body polls in Vadodara, he formed a political outfit called Lokshahi Morcha for the elections, with cousin Chandrakant Shrivastav. The outfit won five of the 10 seats it contested in the civic body and extended support to the BJP. In 1995, Shrivastav won his first Assembly election as an Independent, winning by over 25,000 votes, defeating both BJP and Congress candidates. The help he extended to people during the massive floods of 1994-95 is believed to have secured a solid vote bank for him.

Since then, he has won every election from Waghodia, all the way till 2017, with as impressive margins. Alongside, he also built a career in Gujarati films, producing and acting in several, and ensuring he stays in the limelight.

The cousin he formed the Lokshahi Morcha with, meanwhile, is a veteran Congress corporator from Vadodara.

Given his popularity, the BJP kept Shrivastav on over the years, despite several controversies, concerning his remarks, scuffles with mediapersons, and threats of resignation. In March 2019, to placate Shrivastav after one such episode, the BJP government appointed him as Chairperson of Gujarat Agro Industries Corporation Ltd, a government-run PSU.

The latest rift with the party began during the civic polls in Vadodara in February 2021, when his son Dipak, a sitting corporator, was disqualified from the election race for fathering three children (people with more than two children are not allowed to contest for civic polls in Gujarat).

Shrivastav tried his best to force the party to find a way out and challenge Dipak’s disqualification, but the BJP went ahead with the nomination of a dummy candidate. Shrivastav had even produced legal papers to try establish that he and his wife were the adopted parents of Dipak’s third child.

More recently, in March this year, his daughter Neelam, who is also politically active, was accused of copying during exams for M S University, Vadodara.

The BJP is playing down Shrivastav’s threats to contest as Independent. After he dodged a meeting with Sanghavi, claiming to be out of Vadodara, a senior leader said: “People know Ashwin Patel, our candidate, as he has been district unit president in Vadodara and is popular. People of Waghodia also know that Madhu has no influence, unless he is with the BJP. They vote for the party and believe in its ideology. Madhu knows this too, and has already said he will support the BJP. He is trying to force the party’s hand, but it has decided to go with a fresh face.”