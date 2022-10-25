In troubled waters with fishermen community in Gujarat, BJP govt showers relief

With Assembly elections round the corner, the BJP government in Gujarat has announced an increase in the quota of diesel and kerosene for fishermen. The move comes amidst increasing concern in the party that the community, which has a prominent presence in at least nine constituencies in the state, is drifting away from the BJP.

Fishermen can now also purchase subsidised diesel from any government-recognised petrol pump, instead of the earlier norm of purchasing it only from petrol pumps run by the Gujarat Fisheries Central Cooperative Association or its associate cooperative societies.

The state government gives a subsidy to fishermen in the form of value-added tax rebate, with an upper limit of Rs 15 per litre of diesel. In case of kerosene, the per litre subsidy has been increased from Rs 25 to Rs 50 for on-board motor boats. The government also announced that boats run by petrol-fired on-board motors would also be covered under the kerosene subsidy scheme.

Chuni Gohel, a leader of the fishermen community and a former BJP Rajya Sabha MP, said: “These are very good announcements. Fishermen had started drifting away from the BJP due to their long pending demands and had started thinking they would never get their due from the party.”

Gohel said the credit for the move should go to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, “who has always been sensitive to the issues of fishermen of Gujarat”.

With a 1,600-km long coast, Gujarat is the leading marine fish producing state of India, contributing 7.01% of the national production as of 2019-20. There are around 29,000 registered fishing boats in the state, of which around 20,000 are active. The fishing industry employs around 1.5 crore people directly and indirectly.

However, while welcoming the announcements as a relief, Velji Masani, president of the Akhil Bharatiya Fishermen Association, who is also a BJP leader, said it was far from enough. Masani pointed out that the diesel quota was far short of what the fishermen have been asking for, and that their demand for excise subsidy still remains unfulfilled.

Advertisement

Masani said around 18 caste groups, including Kharvas (the largest), Mohila Kolis, Machhiyara Muslims, Bhils, Tandels, Machhi, Kahar, Vaghers and Sellar, are traditional fishermen. They form the second-largest group of voters in the Porbandar Assembly constituency, and can swing results in the Somnath seat. Gohel remains the only person from the fishermen community till date to be elected to either the state Assembly or Parliament (in 1998 and 2014, respectively).

Also Read | AAP’s full focus on Gujarat as its Himachal plans scuppered

Besides Porbandar, Veraval and Somnath, fishermen form a sizeable chunk of voters in other constituencies such as Dwarka, Mangrol, Rajula, Mandvi (Kutch), Kodinar, Una etc.

Jivan Jungi, president of the Kharva Chintan Samiti, Porbandar, a fishermen’s forum, said the decision to allow fishermen to purchase diesel from any petrol pump will, in fact, backfire as it would spell the doom for cooperative societies run by fishermen. “This policy will force petrol pumps run by the cooperative societies to shut and thereby destroy fishermen organisations,” Jungi, who recently defected from the Congress to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and is contesting from Porbandar, said.

Advertisement

Jungi added that the fishermen will see through the BJP government’s attempt to placate them at election time. “These demands had been pending for at least five years and the government never bothered to consider them. Now that elections are upon us, the government is trying to woo fishermen. But they are not dumb and they will see through this announcement,” he said.

Jungi said AAP would come out with poll promises for the fishermen community soon, including a guarantee cards plan to be announced by AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Gohel said all parties need to go further. “The community firmly believes that there should be one of their own in the Assembly to represent them and their issues.”