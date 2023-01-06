Gujarat AAP reshuffle: Changes show tribal push, 2024 intent, leaders on test

The overhaul by the Aam Aadmi Party of its unit in Gujarat is being seen as part of measures by the AAP to prepare for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, with the appointment of the six working presidents and replacement of Gopal Italia with Isudan Gadhvi as the state chief part of the plan.

The changes come a month after the Gujarat Assembly elections, in which the party won just five seats, which was way below expected from the noise made by the AAP but commendable as the party secured enough votes to qualify as a national party.

AAP insiders said one of the clear messages of the reshuffle is that Gadhvi now has complete free hand in running the party organisation in the state. He had been picked as the chief minister face by the party for the recent Assembly elections without him having held any organisational experience, which the party seems to be seeking to correct now.

Of the six working presidents for six zones in the state — Alpesh Kathiria for Surat, Chaitar Vasava for South Gujarat, Ramesh Patel for North Gujarat, Jagmal Vala for Saurashtra, Jewel Vasra for Central Gujarat, and Kailash Gadhvi for Kutch – the most interesting choice is tribal leader Vasava.

With tribals reposing their faith in the AAP in the Assembly elections, the party is clearly trying to keep them in its corner.

A party leader who fought the recent Assembly elections said: “The changes are an attempt to rectify the mistakes made during the polls. The party was claiming to form the government, but could win only five seats. The overhaul of the organisation has been taken up after analysing the election performance.”

This leader also claimed that one reason for moving Italia out were complaints against him “regarding his behaviour and arrogance”. However, another AAP party leader who too was a contestant in the recent polls, argues against this, saying: “It could be true that Italia faced complaints, but there is no denying that he created the party organisation in the state. And the results were not bad for the party at all. We won five seats and got national party status after securing 12.9 per cent of the vote share.”

Advertisement

Pointing out that Italia had been now appointed Maharashtra co-in charge, the leader said this was a big responsibility. “It shows that the party acknowledges his qualities.”

Similarly, Isudhan also finds himself vested with great responsibility as the new Gujarat chief. “With freedom comes a lot of responsibility. Also, it is a clear message to party workers that they have to deal with Isudan. But this means that if the party does not get the desired results, Isudan would be held accountable,” a party leader said.

Vasava, the AAP MLA from Dediapada constituency of Narmada district and its new in-charge of South Gujarat, is set to emerge as the party’s tribal face. “The appointment is a clear indication that the party is very serious about its focus on the tribal vote bank in Gujarat. Of the total votes the AAP got in Gujarat, more than 25% were tribal votes… With Vasava as working president of South Gujarat zone, our party is eyeing two Lok Sabha seats dominated by tribals, Bharuch and Bardoli,” a party leader said.

Advertisement

The other consideration in selecting the working presidents was their record, said a party source. While caste equations weighed in, what was of prime consideration in the appointments was “merit”, said a leader.