Gram pradhan to two-time MLA: How Vikram Saini’s fortunes changed after 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots

The first political leader to be held guilty for the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots, Vikram Singh Saini was convicted for an incident in Kawal in the early days of the violence, along with 11 others.

Saini began in politics as a gram pradhan of Kawal village in Muzaffarnagar district. After the riots that left more than 50 people dead and above 40,000 displaced, he won his first election as an MLA from Khatauli in 2017. This year, he won again on a BJP ticket from the seat.

While Saini and the 11 others were sentenced to two years by a special MP/MLA court, they were released soon after on bail.

Along with 26 others, Saini was named as an accused in the violence that broke out in Kawal as a crowd returning after the cremation of Jat youths Gaurav and Sachin passed through the town. They were accused of instigating the violence. It were the killings of Gaurav and Sachin, who belonged to Kawal, over an alleged eve-teasing incident, followed by the murder of one Shahnawaz that triggered the riots.

Around a fortnight before he was sentenced, Saini, along with Muzaffarnagar MLA and UP minister Kapil Deo Agarwal, and firebrand leader Sadhvi Prachi had surrendered in court in response to a non-bailable warrant. They were released on bail.

An OBC leader who dropped out of school after Class 8, Saini is known locally for having become a member of the Kawal panchayat with one of its highest margins.

Following his arrest in the 2013 riots case, Saini spent 13 months in jail. BJP leaders admit that his first win from the Khatauli seat in Muzaffarnagar was on account of a sympathy vote for him, over the jail term. His second victory recently though was expected, with Saini establishing himself as a leader, as much due to the recall value following the riots, as for his controversial remarks.

In March 2017, the MLA, addressing a gathering in Khatauli town, told people to break the limbs of anyone who “disrespects” or kills a cow. On October 23 the same year, he urged people during a public meeting at Muzaffarnagar to physically assault people who harass women.

On March 5, 2018, speaking at a meeting on population control, he said: “Hindus are free to have as many kids as possible until a law is passed. Most of us have two children, but I have asked my wife to have them till a law on population control is passed.”

On January 4, 2019, when the then Congress government in Madhya Pradesh issued a directive clarifying that it was not mandatory for civil servants to chant Vande Mataram, Saini said those opposing the national song were anti-nationals.

“If I am given the ministry concerned, I would personally ensure that bombs are strapped on the back of such anti-nationals and blow them up,” he said.

When the statement hit national headlines, Saini said he had said nothing wrong. “I was simply using the local language.”

While Saini has never expressed regret for any of his remarks, he has six criminal cases against him. The “farmer” by profession has declared assets worth Rs 1.68 crore, and liabilities amounting to Rs 9.96 lakh.

Following the verdict Tuesday, Saini said: “I will file an appeal against the verdict in the High Court. My party and I have full faith in the judiciary and I am sure I will come out clean in the cases related to that tumultuous period (2013 riots), because these were slapped against me and other BJP leaders out of political vendetta by the then Akhilesh Yadav government.”