Goushala, ‘Vamanavriksha Kala Garden’ set to be new tourist attractions at Goa Raj Bhavan

A Goushala (a protective shelter for cows) and a ‘Vamanavriksha Kala Garden’ of 72 potted plants will now be the new tourist attractions on sprawling premises of the over 450-year-old monumental complex housing Goa Raj Bhavan, the residence of Governor, in Dona Paula.

The Goushala dedicated to the indigenous Goan cow breed ‘Shwetakapila’ was inaugurated by Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 72nd birthday on Saturday.

After feeding bananas and grass to the 20 cows and two bulls housed in the Goushala, the Governor and the Chief Minister performed a puja of the cow. “I am very happy to be a part of these events organised by our Governor on the occasion of PM Modi’s birthday. Goushala for the Shwetakapila breed will attract tourists. There are many Goushalas in the country but this is unique because it is exclusively for the Shwetakapila cows. The ‘Gau premis’ (cow lovers) from across the country will now come to the Raj Bhavan to see the Shwetakapila cow,” said CM Pramod Sawant.

Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai said that new Gaushala was different from those in Rajasthan and UP as this a local, traditional way of protecting cows and producing maximum amount of milk.

“We contacted many business concerns and public field concerns, who are prepared to help us. The idea is that maximum milk be produced. Raj Bhavan will give this milk to the poor. This is the first such attempt in India. With the Raj Bhavan and the state government together, we will be able to achieve our final goal.”

“As far as the Raj Bhavan is concerned, this is one of the happiest days since it is our Prime Minister’s 72nd birthday. It is celebrated throughout India by launching various service-oriented schemes,” Pillai said.

The Raj Bhavan has declared financial aid to 72 cancer patients, 72 TB patients and 72 patients with dialysis. The Governor disbursed a token amount to the patients on the occasion.

Asked about the political connotations that cow protection had assumed in the country, CM Sawant said, “We think of the cow as our mother. Especially in Goa we have always protected the cow. That is why we have always supported NGOs that come forward with such missions.”

Sawant said that the Gomantak Gau Seva Mahasangh Trust that runs a Goushala in Sinquerim, Goa, has been tasked with looking after the cows in the Raj Bhavan’s new shelter. The project will run under the Goa government’s stray cattle management policy of 2013. Dr Dattatray Naik Parrikar of the Trust said that the cows would be used for dairy and agricultural purposes.

Sawant said that as Goa has a persistent problem of cattle straying on its roads, especially during monsoon, said that cow shelters served two purposes – reduce accidents on roads and also bring down the number of cattle straying on the roads. It is important to take care of the cow and also the people, the CM said.

‘Vamanavriksha Kala Garden’ of 72 potted plants inaugurated

Earlier, the Governor inaugurated a ‘Vamanavriksha Kala Garden’ of 72 potted plants, the first such in the Raj Bhavan. He said, “With the term ‘Bonsai’, we are under the impression (if you go through any documents) that China and Japan are the pioneers. I had the occasion to see that China is the largest exporter of it but actually, it originated in India. Vamanavriksha Kala is a very important part of our traditional system. I would like to say that 15,000 species are there for such a field. China and Japan are confined to about 1,500. But they are the champions in the field now. That is why the first Vamanavriksha Kala garden is also inaugurated in the Raj Bhavan.”

Vamanavriksha Kala refers to the ancient Indian system of Bonsai art of nurturing miniature trees.

“It is one of the brilliant chapters in our history. Due to non-application of mind, we have all been saying Bonsai, Bonsai. There is a specific concept in our ancient texts, especially in Sanskrit language,” Pillai said.

The programme was attended by Goa Animal Husbandry Minister Nilkanth Halarnkar, chief secretary Puneet Kumar Goel and BJP state president Sadanand Tanavade. They all participated in feeding the cows at the ‘Goushala Shwetakapila’.