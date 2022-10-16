Is Gopal Italia video row an attack on Patidars? Community leaders divided on AAP narrative

To counter the backlash over old videos in which he is heard badmouthing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Gujarat chief Gopal Italia has framed it as an “attack on Patidars”. A day after he was briefly detained by Delhi Police, the Patidar leader on Friday visited the Khodaldham temple in Rajkot, which is the seat of the deity of the community’s influential Leuva sub-sect.

But, as the BJP goes all out in its attack on Italia, some Patidar leaders have refused to be drawn into the AAP’s attempts to paint it as an attack on the community. Two of them claimed that the row was a “personal” and “political fight” rather than a community struggle to rally behind. One of them expressed “concern about the harassment of Italia”.

Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) co-convener Dharmik Malviya said, “It is a political fight. The motives of the BJP, the Congress, and the AAP are to only use the Patidar community as a vote bank. They have done nothing for the community.”

BJP leader Hardik Patel, a former PAAS convener and one of the main faces of the 2016 Patidar agitation for reservation, said, “Italia’s claims that he was harassed because he was a Patidar are not true. Earlier, their leader (Delhi deputy CM) Manish Sisodia said he was being harassed because he was a Rajput. In the coming days, some Brahmin will come up to claim that he has been harassed as he is a Brahmin.”

He went on to say that during the Patidar agitation the community’s “leaders had not uttered a single objectionable sentence against PM Narendra Modi or his mother,” adding: “In a political battlefield, even if you are on the opposite side, you should not use such objectionable language. The entire community has not been targeted, Gopal has.”

Suggesting that Italia had turned the attack on him as an attack on Patidars “after being attacked by the BJP ”, Malviya said PAAS had supported the AAP in the Surat municipal elections in 2021. Twenty-seven AAP councillors were elected from Patidar-dominated areas in the local polls. But Surat’s vote for the AAP in the municipal elections was not necessarily a bellwether. In 2017, the BJP won all 10 Assembly seats in Surat, six of which are dominated by the Patidars. Subsequently, especially in light of the coming Assembly polls, Modi has been visiting Surat often and addressing public meetings virtually.

“Even after such a major success, Gopal has not thanked the PAAS publicly for its support. Gopal should also have supported PAAS demands for compensation amount to be given to the families of martyred Patidar youth who died during the reservation protests. He has done nothing to date,” Malviya said.

PAAS convener Alpesh Katheria, however, alleged that “the BJP was misusing its power”. He said, “It will benefit Italia and the AAP. The Patidars are also concerned and unhappy with the harassment of Italia.”

Claiming that the PAAS’s entire organisational structure, except Malviya and Katheria, was with the AAP, the party’s state general secretary Manoj Sorathiya said, “All active members of the PAAS are now with the AAP. Darshit Korat, a key member, is now the state Vice President of the CYSS (Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti), the AAP’s youth wing. Another leader, Monali Hirpara, is an AAP councillor … I was also active in the PAAS protest and movement. In short, all active members of PAAS are with the AAP and they hold different organisational posts in the party.” On Thursday, Sorathiya organised a rally in Surat in support of Italia.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Italia said: “Gopal Italia is a Patel (Patidar), he was associated with the Patidar agitation before. That is why I am being attacked. BJP is an anti-Patel party.”

Earlier, the National Commission for Women (NCW) took cognisance of a video based on a Twitter post by BJP Yuva Morcha national secretary Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga for “abusive” and “misogynist language” by Italia and summoned the AAP leader for a hearing in New Delhi on October 13.

The BJP then launched a social media campaign sharing other old videos of Italia. The party also shared a series of videos in which people are seen rebuking Italia.

Patidars constitute about 10 to 14 per cent of Gujarat’s population and form an important community whose support the parties in the state always seek. Last year, the BJP replaced the entire Vijay Rupani government to bring in current CM Bhupendra Patel, a Patidar, to win their support. Italia’s elevation to AAP state chief is also due to his identity as a Patidar.

The Italia incident has given a fresh lease to the BJP, which has been engaged in a no-holds-barred battle with the AAP ahead of the Assembly polls. Addressing the Gujarat Gaurav Yatra at Navsari on Friday, Union minister Darshana Jardosh, sought “revenge in the upcoming elections” for Italia’s comments about the PM.

Jardosh, a Lok Sabha MP from Surat, added: “Our Hiraba has made Narendra Modi the way he is. Such allegations levelled against Hiraba will not be tolerated. We have to take revenge in the upcoming elections. A 100-year-old mother who meets her son once a year .. Using her for politics cannot be tolerated.”

She added, “If you have the courage to raise a single finger on our women, then watch out for the consequences. We will not tolerate such an attack on Hiraba.”