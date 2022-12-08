scorecardresearch
Gohil’s entry as Haryana Cong in-charge gladdens Hooda camp

Party sources said that Hooda's son and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda too has a good equations with Gohil. Sources said that considering such good terms, there is every possibility of better coordination between the state Congress in-charge and the state leadership headed by Bhupinder Hooda

Hooda and Gohil had earlier worked together in a committee formed this year by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on agriculture. While Hooda was the convenor of the committee, Gohil was a member.
Supporters of former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday welcomed the appointment of Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil as state Congress in-incharge.

Hooda and Gohil had earlier worked together in a committee formed this year by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on agriculture. While Hooda was the convenor of the committee, Gohil was a member.

Party sources said that Hooda’s son and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda too has a good equations with Gohil. Sources said that considering such good terms, there is every possibility of better coordination between the state Congress in-charge and the state leadership headed by Bhupinder Hooda.

Meanwhile, in Gohil’s first meeting with the state leaders in Chandigarh on Wednesday regarding Rahul Gandhi’s proposed Bharat Jodo Yatra, all leaders from the Hooda camp were present.

Working president of state unit Shruti Choudhry, who is the daughter of Hooda’s known detractor Kiran Choudhry, attended the meeting. However, Kiran Choudhry, and Hooda’s two other prominent detractors — former state Congress president Kumari Selja and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala — did not attend the meeting. But Hooda supporters are confident that the party’s organisational affairs will now be smooth.

Currently, Hooda is the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly and his loyalist Udai Bhan is state Congress president. With Gohil’s entry as state Congress in-charge, Hooda supporters say that the organisational structure at the state and district level will be formed without wasting any time.

Smooth formation of committees for Bharat Jodo Yatra on Wednesday can be cited as an example in this direction. Due to infighting in the senior party leadership, the state organisation was not formed in the past eight years.

First published on: 08-12-2022 at 07:17:23 am
