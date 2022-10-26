‘Gods on currency notes’: Other Opp parties fear heads AAP wins, tails they lose

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal’s appeal to the Union government Wednesday to print images of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha on new currency notes for the country’s “economic prosperity” invited a barrage of criticism from rival parties such as the BJP, RJD and the Congress. The BJP called it the AAP’s attempt to “hide its anti-Hindu face”.

Kejriwal’s latest move comes at a time that AAP is making a concerted push to emerge as a viable alternative to the BJP in poll-bound Gujarat by stressing its administrative and religious credentials.

The BJP was among the first to respond to the statements, raking up the controversy over the presence of senior AAP leader Rajendra Pal Gautam, in a mass conversion ceremony of Dalits to Buddhism earlier this month. He resigned following the row over his participation.

The BJP’s response, AAP said, was a “diversionary tactic” from the “real issue”. “The BJP, instead of diverting from the topic, should simply answer whether it is in favour or against the appeal made by Kejriwal,” AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said.

Both the BJP and Congress, however, admitted in private that tackling Kejriwal’s demand was tricky.

“With such tactics, AAP wants to prove that it is none of what the BJP had accused it of – a non-right, Left-liberal, anti-Hindu or urban naxalite. Kejriwal is trying to pitch himself and his AAP right against the BJP and its leadership,” said a senior BJP leader.

While the Congress did not react officially, sources in the party called Kejriwal’s move “a clever political move which can neither be welcomed nor opposed”.

When contacted, party spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said, “No doubt Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, is not in opposition to currency notes, but the problem is that once we start tinkering with age-old established norms, we would have an endless queue of claimants seeking representation on diverse currency notes.”

Calling the statements “frivolous”, RJD MP Manoj Jha said they could “trigger panic among the poor who remember the trauma and devastation of the demonetisation”.

“It is our misfortune that newer regional parties such as AAP which mis-sold alternative politics are proving to be glib talkers making half-witted proposals. Kejriwal is reserving his place in the history of Indian politics among the gallery of worst demagogues,” Jha added.

At a press conference Wednesday, Kejriwal said, “Our economy is not improving. We need to make multi-pronged efforts to develop our country. We need to build schools, hospitals, strengthen our power and roads infrastructure among others. But our efforts will bear fruit only when we have the blessings of God upon us”.

Claiming that the “idea occurred to him while performing Lakshmi puja during Diwali”, he said: “Despite making efforts, sometimes our efforts do not fructify if gods and goddesses are not blessing us. I appeal to PM (Modi) to have photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Laxmi on our currency (notes),” adding: “If there is a photo of Lakshmi-Ganesha on our currency (notes), our country will prosper. I will write to (the) Prime Minister in a day or two on this.”printing the images of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha on them as well.”

Responding to a question on the possibility of minority communities opposing the said proposal, Kejriwal pointed out that Indonesia, a Muslim-majority nation, has currency notes emblazoned with the picture of Lord Ganesha.

“If Indonesia can do this, why not us? No one should have any objection I feel. This is about prosperity for all and the country’s affluence. Goddess Lakshmi symbolises prosperity and wealth,” Kejriwal said.

He added that he was not perturbed by statements that AAP was practising Hindutva politics. “Let allegations be levelled. But I have spoken to many people and everyone feels this is a good idea and should be implemented,” he said.