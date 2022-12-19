Goa Liberation Day: How India’s smallest state was freed from Portuguese rule

Leaders across the political spectrum extended their greetings to the people of Goa on the state’s Liberation Day on Monday.

The coastal state was liberated from Portuguese rule on December 19, 1961.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “On this day, we recall the courage and monumental contribution of all those who were a part of the movement to free Goa. We are inspired by their vision and are working towards Goa’s development.”

President Draupadi Murmu tweeted: “We pay homage to the freedom fighters who fought for liberation of Goa from colonial rule. We salute our armed forces for their valour. My best wishes to the people of the state.”

By the turn of the 20th century, Goa, which was under Portuguese rule from 1510, witnessed an upsurge of nationalist sentiment against colonial rule, which was in sync with the anti-British nationalist movement in the rest of India.

Post-1947, Portugal refused to negotiate with Independent India on the transfer of sovereignty of their Indian enclaves. Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was keen that Goa should be integrated by diplomatic means. After Portugal became part of the US-led Western military alliance NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organisation) in 1949, Goa, too, became part of the anti-Soviet alliance by extension. Fearing a collective Western response to a possible attack on Goa, the Indian government continued to lay stress on diplomacy.

The Indian government finally declared that Goa should join India “either with full peace or with full use of force”. December 18 and 19, 1961, saw a full-fledged military operation termed ‘Operation Vijay’, which was carried out with little resistance from the Portuguese side. An instrument of surrender was signed, leading to Goa’s annexation by India.

Pramod Sawant, the state’s Chief Minister, said they were steadily inching closer towards the dream of a “Golden Goa”. “It is a pride to be a part of the progressive journey of Goa’s Development. We are steadily inching closer to our dream of a ‘Golden Goa’. Warm greetings to the people of Goa on the occasion of #GoaLiberationDay,” Sawant said in a message on Twitter.

Delhi Chief Minister and national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal, whose party opened its account in Goa with two seats in the elections held earlier this year, said the state’s “legacy, environment and culture” must be protected to pay tributes to those who liberated Goa… If we actually want to pay tribute to those who liberated Goa, we must free the state from corruption & unemployment, and protect its legacy, environment & culture.”

The Congress also shared a video from Goa’s Lohia Maidan and accused the ruling party of “apathy” and neglecting the monument dedicated to the man who “ started the Goa Revolution Movement”.