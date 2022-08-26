Ghulam Nabi Azad’s RS swansong: When PM Modi bade emotional farewell to a ‘true friend’

One was a veteran parliamentarian and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha whose term was about to end, the other the incumbent prime minister. The fractious world of Indian politics saw a moment of bipartisan camaraderie on the floor of the House of Elders on February 9, 2021, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ghulam Nabi Azad, as of Friday a former Congress leader, fondly looked back on their years of association.

Calling Azad a “true friend”, Modi lauded him for setting “very high standards as MP and Opposition leader”. He added, “Posts come, high office comes, power comes. How to handle these, one must learn from Ghulam Nabi Azad Ji. I would consider him a true friend. Shri Ghulam Nabi Azad has distinguished himself in Parliament. He not only worries about his party but also has a similar passion for the smooth running of the House and towards India’s development. His work will inspire generations of MPs to come.”

The PM got visibly emotional while recollecting an incident from 2005 when a few Gujarati tourists were struck in Kashmir after a terrorist attack. Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat at the time while Azad was at the helm of Jammu and Kashmir.

“I will never forget Shri Azad’s efforts and Shri Pranab Mukherjee’s efforts when people from Gujarat were stuck in Kashmir due to a terror attack. Ghulam Nabi ji was constantly following up, he sounded as concerned as if those stuck were his own family members,” a teary-eyed Modi said, adding, “It was pretty emotional for me … As a friend, I respect Ghulam Nabi ji on the basis of incidents and experiences. On a personal level, I would request him to not consider that he is not in the House. My door is always open for all of you… I will always expect, and value, your views.”

At one point in his 13-minute speech, the PM told Azad, “I will not let you retire.”

The day before in the Rajya Sabha, Modi referred to a letter that 23 leaders, including Azad, had written to Congress president Sonia Gandhi in 2020 to express concern about the way the party was functioning. Here, too, Modi was all praise for Azad.

Recalling how Azad had appreciated the organisation of the District Development Council polls in Jammu and Kashmir in 2020, Modi said, “But I fear, you have praised … I am confident that people in your party will take it in the right spirit and not mistake it as an opinion of G-23 and do something opposite.”

Speaking after Modi, a visibly emotional Azad, in his farewell speech, recalled his life and career. Remembering the 2005 attack in Kashmir, the then Congress leader said, “How do I respond to the kids, the sisters who had come here (Kashmir) as tourists and I was handing over the bodies to the parents … I pray to Allah that militancy and terrorism end in this country.”

Azad also spoke of Partition: “I am among the fortunate people who have never been to Pakistan. But when I read about the situation in Pakistan, I feel pride, I feel honour that we are Hindustani Muslims. In fact, I will say that if across the world, there should be any Muslim who is proud, he should be India’s Muslim.”

Referring to the situation in Afghanistan and Iraq, the veteran parliamentarian said, “But we can say with pride that among our Muslims, God willing, those bad things should never be there. But here, the majority community also has to take two steps forward.” Azad got emotional while recollecting the displacement of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley and quoted a couplet by poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz and another couplet on the farewell.

About Modi, Azad said, “We have fought a lot … In my position as the LoP, we have had long discussions … I maintained my LoP duties, but on a personal level, you (PM) have never used it against me. Whether it’s Eid or Diwali, you have been among the first to call me.” Recalling their bond and Modi’s “personal touch”, Azad said it made him emotional. “We can only run this family together. Not with fights or insults,” he added.

In his speech, the then Congress leader attributed his success to Indira Gandhi and said Sanjay Gandhi gave him opportunities to work in the Congress. He also lauded Atal Bihari Vajpayee and said he “learned from Vajpayee how to solve problems by giving something to both the Opposition and the ruling party”.