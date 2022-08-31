scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

‘Not one vote common with BJP’: Ghulam Nabi Azad sets the ground ahead of J&K visit

Hopes to capture middle ground, votes of Muslims by refusing truck with BJP, votes of Hindus unhappy with BJP

Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad interacts with the media, at his residence in New Delhi. (PTI)

Ahead of his maiden visit on Sunday to Jammu and Kashmir after resigning from the Congress, Ghulam Nabi Azad appears to be setting the stage for his new political journey in the Union Territory.

In a clear indication of that, he told reporters Monday: “All those who are well-versed in the history and politics of Jammu know that I cannot increase a single vote in the BJP’s constituency and, likewise, the latter cannot increase even half a vote in my constituency.”

In a further suggestion that his politics was far removed from the BJP’s, Azad added: “You know what the BJP constituency has been.”

His statement, following the Congress’s attack that his DNA had “been Modi-fied”, was a bid to keep his constituency among both Hindus and Muslims intact across the Union Territory, with Azad seeing an opening in the growing disenchantment with the local BJP in the Jammu region.

In the latest build-up to Azad’s arrival in Jammu on September 4 – he will head straight to a meeting with senior leaders – over 60 senior leaders resigned from the Congress Tuesday to join him. They included former deputy chief minister Tara Chand, ex-ministers Abdul Majid Wani, Manohar Lal Sharma, Chowdhary Gharu Ram and former MLA Balwan Singh.

Azad’s calculation is that by putting enough distance between himself and the BJP, he can rally enough support across the board in the Jammu division to matter in the new power structure. A veteran of many years and the only CM of J&K from the Jammu region, and a Muslim at that, he can draw Muslim votes in the Jammu province – particularly in the Pir Panjal and Chenab regions — as long as he is seen as not standing with the BJP. Hindus who are not voters of the BJP, on the other hand, see him as more acceptable than Kashmir-centric parties like the National Conference and PDP.

With one success already in Kashmir, where he has roped in senior Gujjar leader Taj Mohiuddin, Azad could also hope to get the voters in the middle in the Valley.

While this puts a commendable number behind him, especially of Muslims who see a BJP agenda to hoist a Hindu CM in J&K, other parties including the BJP are set to see their votes fractured across Jammu and Kashmir, from what they got before. The growing polarisation and resentment among communities and the two regions post-abrogation of Article 370 will also cost the more established parties.

In another plus, Azad is likely to sit well with the establishment in Delhi given his deep roots at the Centre and his avowed anti-separatism sentiments. Incidentally, he has always taken a more moderate view on the scrapping of the special status of J&K, opposing it largely over the accompanying downgrade of “the historical state of Jammu and Kashmir” into a Union Territory.

Azad has earlier too met with success in positioning himself as “different” from other political leaders in J&K. In 2001, when he briefly returned to J&K politics from the Centre, he underlined his “Dogra identity”, consequently taking the Congress to 20 seats in the then state, 15 of them in the Jammu division alone. With the support of five Independents, the Congress’s tally had gone up to 25.

Among areas from where the Congress got votes at the time were traditional BJP bastions like Jammu East, Jammu West, Gandhi Nagar etc, who saw in Azad a chance for first CM from the Jammu division.

Azad had balanced his Jammu identity with underlining his links to Kashmir – the fact that he studied at Kashmir University and is married to a Kashmiri.

The Congress at the time had gone on to form a government with the PDP, with chief ministership to be shared on a rotational basis. First up was Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, with Azad taking over in November 2005.

As he charts a new course, Azad is set to remind voters of his brief tenure in power when he had tried to address Jammu’s grievances regarding years of “Kashmir-centric politics” by making the Dogras, Gujjars and other non-Valley communities more visible in political and cultural scenes. He also tried to give space to every region, sub-region, community and sub-community at two round table conferences chaired by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

The PDP’s decision to pull its support, causing the Azad-led government to collapse, was seen as prompted by the fear of the impact of his policies on its Kashmir constituency.

Those who are convinced that a lot more happened behind the scenes leading up to Azad’s resounding exit from the Congress, point to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s high-level meeting with J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, and the Union Territory’s Chief Secretary, Director General of Police and Additional DGPs, in Delhi on August 26, followed by a meeting with the BJP core group the next day.

The same day, Azad resigned from the Congress

First published on: 31-08-2022 at 09:39:16 am
