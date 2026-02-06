‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ row: Why Manoj Bajpayee film has drawn BJP ire, led to FIR in UP

An upcoming Netflix release starring Manoj Bajpayee has landed in controversy in Uttar Pradesh, with the state government Friday ordering an FIR against the film’s director over the title — ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’.

Officers confirmed that a case has been lodged at Lucknow’s Hazratganj police station on charges of attempting to spread social discord, hurting religious and caste sentiments, and disturbing public peace and law and order.

The Yogi Adityanath government’s prompt move to initiate legal action comes in the face of allegations that it has been working against the Brahmin community in the state.

Over the past month, the ruling party found itself putting out fires following protests over the “equity regulations” notified by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the alleged manhandling of Jyotirmath’s “Shankaracharya” Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati in Prayagraj.

Several BJP office-bearers in Noida, Lucknow and Bareilly had resigned in protest over the rules, including Provincial Civil Service (PCS) officer Alankar Agnihotri. Posted as Bareilly City Magistrate, he was later suspended for violating service rules.

BSP chief Mayawati, meanwhile, called the FIR the right step and demanded a ban on such caste-targeting films.

“It is a matter of deep sorrow and concern that for some time now — not only in Uttar Pradesh but now even in films — the term ‘Pandit’ is being portrayed as synonymous with bribery and corruption, thereby insulting and disrespecting the entire community across the country. This has led to intense anger and resentment within the Brahmin community. Our party strongly condemns this in the harshest words,” she wrote on X.

“The BSP demands that the central government immediately impose a ban on such caste-targeting films (web series) like ‘Ghooskhor Pandit’. At the same time, the registration of an FIR by the Lucknow Police in this matter is an appropriate step,” Mayawati added.

Police action

Station House Officer of Hazratganj police station, Vikram Singh, said police took cognizance of the film being promoted on OTT platform Netflix as well as its content being shared on social media. The title and its promotional material were found to be objectionable at first glance, he added.

He added that the FIR mentions the aspect of caste-based insult, stating that the film’s title appears to have been deliberately chosen to target and insult a particular community/caste (Brahmins).

According to the government, there is widespread anger among the Brahmin community and various social organisations regarding the film’s name and content and several organisations have warned of aggressive protests against it. This significantly increased the possibility of disruption to public peace and law and order.

Owing to the sensitive situation, it said the Hazratganj Police registered the FIR under relevant sections of law against the film’s director and his team.

Police said prima facie, it appears that the director and his team promoted the film with the intent to spread social discord, disrupt peace, and damage communal harmony.

Police also clarified that subsequent action will be taken based on available evidence, promoted content, and applicable legal provisions during the course of the probe.

A government spokesperson said considering the sensitivity of the situation, police took immediate action.

Following the uproar, Bajpayee wrote on X: “… This was not meant to be a statement about any community… The filmmakers have decided to take down the promotional material, in light of the public sentiment…”

Director Neeraj Pandey shared a post on X, which read: “Our film is a fictional cop drama and the term ‘Pandat’ is simply used as a colloquial name for a fictional character… As a filmmaker, I approach my work with a deep sense of responsibility… we understand that the title… has caused hurt to some viewers… and have decided to take down all promotional material for the time being…”

Balancing caste equations

Allegations of “bias” against Brahmins have been simmering for a while now, with recent incidents — the UGC’s now stayed regulations and the Shankaracharya row — creating a growing unease in the BJP over losing support among upper caste voters, who form a crucial vote bank for the party in the state.

In December last year, the BJP had received a jolt when several of the party’s Brahmin MLAs and MLCs met at the residence of Kushinagar MLA P N Pathak in Lucknow to discuss alleged bias against the community in the state. This had prompted a stern warning from UP BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary against holding any meetings based on their caste groupings.

To be sure, the BJP central leadership has sought to strike a balance while giving representation to Brahmins in the UP Cabinet and in the state organisation. In both the 2017 and 2022 terms of the government, the Deputy CM position went to Brahmins — Dinesh Sharma and Brajesh Pathak respectively.

Currently, there are seven Brahmin ministers in Yogi Adityanath’s 54-member cabinet.

The Opposition BSP has also been making attempts to woo the Brahmin community.

Addressing the media at the BSP office in Lucknow on her 70th birthday last month, Mayawati had said only the BSP government fulfilled the Brahmins’ desires for respect, representation, and sources of livelihood.

Brahmins had been a considerable part of her party and her Cabinet when BSP won the 2007 assembly polls with a majority.