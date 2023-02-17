‘Designs to weaken Indian democracy’: Smriti Irani hits back at billionaire George Soros for his remark on Adani row

Soon after billionaire investor George Soros said the Adani-Hindeburg saga would spark “a democracy revival in India”, the central government Friday rebutted his statement, saying the “designs to weaken Indian democracy will be met with India’s might under PM Modi’s leadership”.

Speaking about the recent report by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research on the Adani Group, Soros in a speech had said, “Modi is silent on the subject, but he will have to answer questions from foreign investors and in parliament,” reported Bloomberg.

“This will significantly weaken Modi’s stranglehold on India’s federal government and open the door to push for much-needed institutional reforms. I may be naive, but I expect a democratic revival in India,” the billionaire investor said ahead of the Munich Security Conference.

Union Minister Smriti Irani called Soros’ remark a “declaration to destroy India’s democratic processes’, and added, “War is being mounted against India, PM Modi standing between it and country’s interest,” quoted news agency PTI.

The Hindenburg Research published a report on January 24 saying that the Adani Group is “engaged in a brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades.” While the ports-to-power conglomerate has denied the allegations, the report has led to a stock market sell-off, with group firms losing more than $120 billion in market value.