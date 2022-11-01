scorecardresearch
Geniben Thakor: Congress’s giant killer from north Gujarat, vocal in Assembly

Geniben Thakor is one of the sitting MLAs almost certain to be fielded this time, says party insider

Though Geniben lost to Shankar Chaudhary by 11,911 votes in 2012, she left a mark. (Photo: Twitter)

She is one of the Congress’s top leaders in north Gujarat and has impressed many with her precise speeches in the Gujarat Assembly in her first term. Geniben Thakor, 46, the MLA of the constituency of Vav in Banaskantha district belongs to the numerically significant Thakor community and came to the limelight in the 2017 Assembly polls after she defeated sitting minister and senior BJP leader Shankar Chaudhary in her second attempt.

Geniben was an external student of political science at the Jain Vishva Bharati Institute. But she dropped out of graduate studies in the first year. After a tenure at the Banaskantha district panchayat, in 2012 she was given a Congress ticket from Vav, which has a significant number of voters from the Thakor and Dalit communities. Though Geniben lost to Shankar Chaudhary by 11,911 votes, she left a mark.

In 2017, in the backdrop of the state witnessing the emergence of young leaders such as Hardik Patel, Alpesh Thakor, and Jignesh Mevani, the Congress again fielded Geniben against Chaudhary and she defeated the minister by 6,655 votes. She is one of the 13 woman legislators in the current Assembly. Three of them are from the Congress and 10 are from the BJP.

A Congress insider said Geniben must be one of the sitting MLAs almost certain to be given a party ticket in the Assembly elections. “First of all, she is a giant killer who defeated a tall BJP leader and sitting minister like Shankar Chaudhary. Also, she is a politician who fulfils every expectation of her voters. She does not miss a single social function of her constituency whether it is related to marriage or death,” said the party functionary.

