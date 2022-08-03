scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Gender-neutral uniforms: Why a Kerala IUML leader has drawn the line

Senior IUML leader and MLA M K Muneer said that such a uniform – trousers and shirts for both girls and boys – was a “Left tactic to promote denial of religion and male dominance”.

Written by Shaju Philip | Thiruvananthapuram |
Updated: August 3, 2022 11:10:00 am
To political observers, IUML leader M K Muneer's statement was reflective of the tightrope walk politicians of the community have to do on contentious issues. (Facebook/File)

Known to be among the progressive faces of Muslim politics in Kerala, senior IUML leader and MLA M K Muneer came out with an uncharacteristically strong statement on Sunday against a move to introduce gender-neutral uniforms in state schools.

The doctor-turned-politician said that such a uniform – trousers and shirts for both girls and boys – was a “Left tactic to promote denial of religion and male dominance”. He was addressing a camp of IUML students’s wing, Muslim Students’ Federation.

However, to political observers, Muneer’s statement was reflective of the tightrope walk politicians of the community have to do on contentious issues – and there are almost no takers for a gender-neutral uniform among them.

Reacting to Muneer’s statement, Kerala General Education Minister and CPM leader V Sivankutty said Monday: “(His) approach towards the issue is outdated and belongs to the 16th century. Times have changed. The Education Department will go ahead with its programmes for creating gender justice, gender equality and gender awareness.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...
Explained: India’s One-China stand and relations with TaiwanPremium
Explained: India’s One-China stand and relations with Taiwan
A translation revolution for an inclusive, prosperous IndiaPremium
A translation revolution for an inclusive, prosperous India
Hellfire R9X missile: the drone missile with razor-sharp blades used to k...Premium
Hellfire R9X missile: the drone missile with razor-sharp blades used to k...

Last year, a government high school in Kozhikode first introduced a gender-neutral uniform, allowing a concession of full-sleeve shirts instead of half-sleeve and head scarf for Muslim girls. Most students welcomed it wholeheartedly, despite protests by some Muslim outfits.

No Muslim leader has come out against Muneer’s statement.

Back in 2018, while addressing a meeting of a Muslim outfit, Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar, a prominent leader seen to have CPM leanings, and general secretary of the scholars’ body All India Sunni Jamiyyathul Ulama, had stated that the concept of gender equality was un-Islamic and “would disrupt social order”. “Women can never equal men. The demand that men and women should sit together is an attack on Islam,’’ he then said.

Musaliyar had drawn flak from the civil society, but not community organisations and scholars.

Also in Political Pulse |CAA on back-burner: What BJP leaders have said about it in last two years

In May this year, Kerala’s influential body of Muslim clerics, Samastha Kerala Jem’iyyathul Ulema, justified a cleric objecting to a girl taking the stage to receive an award. Samastha president Sayyid Muhammad Jifri Muthukkoya Thangal said: “We can function only within the boundaries of Islamic rules, which are not man-made.”

The IUML, to which Muneer belongs, is a long-term ally of the Congress. Under the BJP’s push to enter the state, the IUML has been facing heat from within the community over the party’s approach towards the Congress. A section of its traditional vote bank sees the Congress as too weak to take on the Sangh Parivar. As a result, both the CPM and the radical PFI, seeing an opportunity to woo disenchanted Muslim voters, are trying to make their way into IUML support. This coincides with hardening of stand within the community on polarising issues, pushing the IUML too to do the same.

Senior Congress MLA and Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan seemed to support the IUML’s stand on the uniform issue, asking why a particular dress code should be foisted upon students. “Uniform in a pattern. No dress can be forcibly imposed under the guise of uniform. How does the introduction of a particular dress contribute to gender justice?”

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Also backing Muneer, Satheesan added: “The IUML leader is a very progressive politician. During his term as a minister in the UDF government, Muneer had been instrumental in introducing a policy for transgenders in the state, the first in the country.”

Meanwhile, other Muslim outfits too are rallying on the issue. Last week, Kerala-based Wisdom Islamic Organisation (WIO), engaged in cultural and intellectual spheres, had a seminar to enlighten youths about the “perils of gender neutrality”, including the recent case of two Kerala Muslim women winning a high court order to live together.

WIO state general secretary T K Ashraf has claimed that a school curriculum revision that suggests doing away with separate seats for boys and girls was an attempt to bring in gender naturality. He warned that gender neutrality had paved the way for “gender dysphoria” in the West, and what was required was not gender equality, but gender justice. “Any approach that would affect the family system should be opposed,” he said.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Political Pulse News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 03-08-2022 at 11:07:33 am

Most Popular

1

Fazil picked up as target out of 6 names, after BJP youth leader murder: Police

2

Explained: What is China's problem with Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan?

3

Suspected gas leak: Over 50 women workers in apparel SEZ near Visakhapatnam fall sick

4

Supreme Court collegium meets on next CJI, new postings

5

Delhi Confidential: A unique problem in the court of CJI N V Ramana

Featured Stories

English footballer’s celebration of victory in Wembley brought a moment o...
English footballer’s celebration of victory in Wembley brought a moment o...
President Joe Biden scores a few points at home, but Zawahiri's presence ...
President Joe Biden scores a few points at home, but Zawahiri's presence ...
Explained: Recalling Nichelle Nichols, the trailblazing Lieutenant Nyota ...
Explained: Recalling Nichelle Nichols, the trailblazing Lieutenant Nyota ...
Explained: Who could succeed Al Qaeda's leader Ayman al-Zawahiri?
Explained: Who could succeed Al Qaeda's leader Ayman al-Zawahiri?
Gender-neutral uniforms: Why a Kerala IUML leader has drawn the line
Gender-neutral uniforms: Why a Kerala IUML leader has drawn the line
Miffed with Ram Gopal, Yogi meeting, SP rank and file questions 'real age...
Miffed with Ram Gopal, Yogi meeting, SP rank and file questions 'real age...
Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Premium
On skateboard expedition, Kerala man dies in road mishap

On skateboard expedition, Kerala man dies in road mishap

Zomato shares tank nearly 10% on BSE on Uber stake sale report

Zomato shares tank nearly 10% on BSE on Uber stake sale report

When Karan Johar told Tabu she was 'wasted' in Aamir Khan-starrer Fanaa, she said: 'Didn't want to steal the film from anybody...'

When Karan Johar told Tabu she was 'wasted' in Aamir Khan-starrer Fanaa, she said: 'Didn't want to steal the film from anybody...'

Arrested MLAs part of conspiracy to topple Jharkhand govt: CID

Arrested MLAs part of conspiracy to topple Jharkhand govt: CID

Aamir Khan says he makes sure to meet ex-wives at least once a week

Aamir Khan says he makes sure to meet ex-wives at least once a week

Explained: Who could succeed Al Qaeda's leader Ayman al-Zawahiri?

Explained: Who could succeed Al Qaeda's leader Ayman al-Zawahiri?

Day 6 schedule: Here's when to watch India in action
CWG 2022

Day 6 schedule: Here's when to watch India in action

Man assaulted at Pokhran firing range dies, 6 Army men booked

Man assaulted at Pokhran firing range dies, 6 Army men booked

Upendra Baxi writes: SC verdict on PMLA is problematic
Opinion

Upendra Baxi writes: SC verdict on PMLA is problematic

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 03: Latest News
Advertisement