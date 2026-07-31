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Gen Z caught the BJP off guard. Can the Opposition make it count?

This may yet turn out to be Modi’s moment if his government can come to grips with the issue of long-pending, much-needed education reforms.

Gen Z caught the BJP off guard. Can the Opposition make it count?The protest was called off on July 25 following the resignation of Pradhan as Union Education Minister. (Express photo)
Written by: Neerja Chowdhury
6 min readNew DelhiJul 31, 2026 07:19 AM IST First published on: Jul 31, 2026 at 07:15 AM IST

Many agree that if the BJP had sent emissaries — even members of the Delhi Government — early on to Jantar Mantar to talk to fasting activist Sonam Wangchuk and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders, who were then holding a sit-in there to demand accountability over the NEET exam paper leak, the crisis would not have escalated as it did.

The BJP government misread the Gen Z protests and miscalculated its response to the situation, which has landed it in a spot.

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