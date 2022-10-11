Gehlot govt only for 350 more days: Raje flexes muscle amid BJP leaders’ battle for CM post

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje told the public on Monday that there is ‘only 350 days left’ for the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the state.

Addressing an event in Churu district on Monday, Raje said that if one excludes the time of the model code of conduct, the Gehlot government has less than a year to function before it is voted out of power in the Assembly elections, scheduled for next year.

Raje’s reminder that the Assembly elections are close, also coincides with a time when the two-time chief minister has become increasingly active on the ground, touring different areas of the state, meeting with her loyalist BJP leaders and taking on the Congress with a declaration that next year, the BJP will surpass its 2013 tally of 163 seats in the 200-member Assembly.

“When I went to the public after losing the (2018) elections, I asked them why did you change our government despite the fact we worked so much? Everyone said that ‘your government had waived off farm loans of Rs.

8,000 crore. We thought that they (Congress) counted till 10 and said that all farm loans of farmers will be waived off. We felt that if all farm loans were waived off, it would hugely benefit us and as a result we fell for their trick and voted for them.’ But today everyone is regretting in wake of no development,” Raje had said while addressing a gathering in Bikaner district on Sunday.

Raje’s tours of Bikaner and Churu come at a time when the BJP in Rajasthan is divided into several factions, with multiple leaders eyeing the chief ministerial post. In the past few years, reports of rifts between the faction loyal to Raje and supporters of current state BJP president Satish Poonia have further exposed faultlines within the saffron party in the state.

Since Poonia became the state BJP president in 2019, Raje has skipped several state BJP programmes, while Poonia has even gone on to expel Raje supporters such as Rohitash Sharma from the party on charges of indiscipline.

Advertisement

During her recent public addresses, which include a programme of Home Minister Amit Shah in Jodhpur last month, Raje spoke about the welfare schemes introduced during her tenure, reminding the public about the work done when she was running the government.

“Your problems are left at God’s mercy. There is a fight over who will sit on the (chief minister’s) chair. One person says that he will not leave the chair, while the other says he will have to remove the other person from the chair so that he can sit on it,” Raje said during her address in Bikaner, taking a jibe at the tussle between Gehlot and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot.

Speaking in Churu on Monday, Raje told her supporters that one should not think the enemy as weak, and if the fight is fought unitedly, instead of being divided as castes, a ‘historic win’ is guaranteed.

Advertisement

Interestingly, the state BJP leadership chose to keep mum on Raje’s visit to Bikaner and Churu. However, it issued press releases about Poonia’s visit to Kota, which was on the same day as that of Raje’s visit to Bikaner.

During Raje’s visit to Bikaner and Churu, a committed group of loyalists including former BJP president Ashok Parnami, former ministers Rajpal Singh Shekhawat, Yunus Khan, Pushpendra Singh, Kali Charan Saraf, MPs Rahul Kaswan, Nihal Chand, MLA Siddhi Kumari and Raje’s son, MP Dushyant Singh accompanied the former CM.

Raje’s programme in Bikaner also saw a huge crowd, that was primarily mobilised by ex-MLA Devi Singh Bhati, who has been a seven-time legislator from Bikaner. Bhati had left the BJP before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections over his differences with incumbent Bikaner MP and Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. Bhati did not join any party after that.

Apart from the programme of Home Minister Shah in Jodhpur, Raje was also recently seen by the side of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent visit to Abu Road.

During her interactions with the public, Raje is often seen invoking seers and religious rhetoric to say that the future is bright.

Advertisement

On her recent visit to Bikaner, Raje visited the famous Karni Mata temple in Deshnok, where her aides said that she saw a white mouse at the temple, considered to be a good omen. Raje also visited a Ganesh temple and a pilgrimage of the Bishnoi committee.