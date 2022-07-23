Mining row kept pending, Gehlot braces for BJP backlash over seer death

The death of a Bharatpur seer who immolated himself is set to increase troubles for the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan, which has already been beset by various crises.

On Saturday, three days after he set himself ablaze in Bharatpur’s Pasopa village protesting against mining activities in the revered hills of Aadibadri and Kankanchal there, seer Vijay Das passed away while undergoing treatment in Delhi. Das and some other sadhus had been holding their protest there for nearly 15 months.

CM Gehlot had met a delegation of the protesting sadhus in April 2021, and had assured them of necessary action, following which the sadhus suspended their agitation. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi had intervened in the matter, which resulted in ex-Congress MLA from Mathura, Pradeep Mathur, as well as Radhakant Shastri, the head of the Braj Parvat Sanrakshan Samiti, which has been seeking conservation of the hills, also attending the April meeting.

However, in August 2021, Shastri was forced to write an open letter to Gehlot, warning of widespread anger among the protesting sadhus and stating that they have even decided to “commit suicide”. However, it seems the protesters’ grievances were still not redressed.

The episode has also brought the politician-bureaucrat conflict into focus. In the last several months a slew of state MLAs have openly flayed

bureaucrats over various issues. In private, dozens of MLAs keep complaining about the alleged high-handed attitude and sluggish functioning of the bureaucracy in the state.

In the Vijay Das case too, the district administration seems to have not followed up on the CM’s assurances to the protesting sadhus. According to Shastri, the issue could not be resolved following alleged pressure from the ministers at the behest of the state’s mining mafia.

Significantly, close on the heels of Das’s self-immolation bid on July 20, the Congress dispensation swung into action, with Gehlot himself holding a meeting on illegal mining on the same day, even as he directed the officials to take strong measures to curb it. And later in the day, Bharatpur collector Alok Ranjan announced the government’s decision to shut mining sites in Aadibadri and Kankachal hills by proposing to declare them as “forest land”.

On July 21, Gehlot himself gave directions to take Das via a green corridor from Jaipur to Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi for specialised treatment, with the move perceived as a clear damage-control exercise nearly 11 months after a suicide warning was issued in the case.

Seizing on the seer’s death, the BJP has already mounted an onslaught on the Congress government, with its national president J P Nadda constituting on Saturday itself a team of four party MPs for a mission to visit the Bharatpur spot and prepare a report on the case. The members of the team include Arun Singh, BJP general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan affairs, Sumedhanand Saraswati, Satya Pal Singh, the ex-Mumbai Police commissioner, and Brij Lal, the former UP DGP.

Senior Rajasthan BJP leaders, including ex-CM Vasundhara Raje and state party chief Satish Poonia, on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Gehlot government, blaming it for the Bharatpur seer’s death while accusing it of allegedly shielding the mining mafia in the state.

With the BJP already accusing the Congress of playing “appeasement politics”, the self-immolation of an anti-mining seer protester would give the saffron party a major issue against the Gehlot government in the coming days. Also, minister Zahida Khan’s son is said to have mines in Bharatpur hills, which might lead to further polarisation in the state. It is evident that Gehlot has his task cut out in the run-up to the state Assembly polls which are now just 16 months away.