Political storm hits Odisha in cyclone Arnab’s aftermath

Even as Ganjam, Odisha’s most populous district, struggles to recover from the devastation of cyclone Arnab’s aftermath, a political storm is brewing over the government’s handling of the natural disaster. Politically, the state is crucial as it helped power the BjP’s rise to power and is seen as its stronghold.

Allegations of a delayed response and inadequate relief measures have put the ruling BJP on the defensive, with videos surfacing of ministers and BJP MLAs facing public backlash during visits to affected areas.

Advertisement

Posters branding BJD president Naveen Patnaik as “missing” have also surfaced in his Hinjili constituency, one of the worst-affected areas, giving the BJP an opportunity to question the former Chief Minister’s response to the crisis in his own backyard.

The disaster has also triggered a war of words between the ruling party and the Opposition on social media. While the BJD has termed the floods a “man-made disaster”, accusing the BJP government of mismanagement that pushed lakhs of people into distress, the BJP has sought to turn the spotlight on Patnaik’s absence from his constituency.

Criticising Patnaik for not visiting Hinjili, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Mahaling. “The BJD social media accounts are being used to troll, claiming that the government is failing to achieve anything and that its ministers are not monitoring affairs effectively. I would ask them to introspect their own situation. Why hasn’t the Leader of Opposition visited his own constituency?” Mahaling said.

Advertisement

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who conducted an aerial survey of the region two days after the floods, announced a relief package for those affected. (Express photo) Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who conducted an aerial survey of the region two days after the floods, announced a relief package for those affected. (Express photo)

Senior BJP leader Biranchi Narayan Tripathy on Wednesday slammed the previous BJD government’s lack of flood-control measures and poor management of river banks and dams.

Ganjam, along with neighbouring Gajapati and Kandhamal districts, has witnessed one of its worst floods in 36 years, reviving memories of the 1990 floods in the Rushikulya river basin. The deluge washed away major roads, damaged public infrastructure and homes, and destroyed standing paddy crops and vegetable fields, leaving a trail of destruction across the region.

Thousands of affected people continue to take shelter in relief camps across the district. Six people have died in rain-triggered landslides in different areas, while rescue teams are continuing the search for 10 people missing from a hilltop village.

With the administration now facing the daunting task of restoring normalcy, senior officials have been deployed to assist the district administration in relief, rehabilitation and restoration work.

Officials have attributed the widespread flooding to excessive rainfall between October 27 and 29, which disrupted normal life across the region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), which had forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in the district, recorded more than 500 mm of rain at multiple locations during the period.

With the administration now facing the daunting task of restoring normalcy, senior officials have been deployed to assist the district administration in relief, rehabilitation and restoration work. (Express photo) With the administration now facing the daunting task of restoring normalcy, senior officials have been deployed to assist the district administration in relief, rehabilitation and restoration work. (Express photo)

In a social media post, BJD leader Sujata Rout Karthikeyan alleged that despite the IMD’s early warning and forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Ganjam, several reservoirs in the district were nearly 80% full.

“The gates of the reservoirs were opened only after the water flow increased due to heavy rainfall without giving prior warning to the people in the low-lying areas. As a result, a flood-like situation, never seen before, was created and extensive damage to life and property was caused. The mistake (of the administration) inflicted unspeakable pain upon lakhs of people,” Karthikeyan wrote.

She demanded accountability from the BJP government, describing the situation as one of “unforgivable negligence and man-made misery”.

A BJD delegation that visited Ganjam to assess the situation also criticised the state government’s relief measures, alleging that a majority of those affected had not received relief materials.

Amid allegations of delayed response by the administration, what also came as a shot in the arm to target the “insensitivity” of the BJP ministers is the “piggyback ride” of Panchayati Raj Minister Rabi Naik on his PSO while visiting the flood affected areas. The BJP dubbed it a non-issue.

Experts weigh in

Experts, meanwhile, have attributed the scale of the disaster to the state government’s alleged miscalculation, lack of preparedness and complacency.

“In view of Cyclone Arnab, the state government made all preparations considering Malkangiri to be the worst-affected district and mobilised maximum resources there. Despite the alert of very heavy rainfall in Ganjam, the administration failed to assess the situation, which led to flooding across the district,” a retired bureaucrat said, requesting anonymity.

Citing Odisha’s past record in disaster management, the former official said large-scale evacuation to safe shelters ahead of natural disasters had played a crucial role in the state’s zero-casualty mission.

“Field-level officials and the Water Resources Department should assess the situation and advise the administration to evacuate people from vulnerable areas. People had to struggle for their lives after floodwater inundated their localities because they had not been moved to safe shelters,” the official said.

The official further alleged that after the cyclone crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast on October 28, the government became complacent and began claiming that it had achieved its zero-casualty target, even as the real challenge posed by flooding was only beginning.

BJP steps up damage control

Facing mounting criticism over its handling of the disaster in a politically significant district with 13 Assembly constituencies — the highest for any district in the state — and two parliamentary constituencies, the BJP government has stepped up its damage-control efforts, intensifying administrative intervention and outreach to affected residents.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who conducted an aerial survey of the region two days after the floods, announced a relief package for those affected. Several Cabinet ministers have also been deputed to camp in the district to oversee relief and restoration work.

Underlining the district’s political significance, senior BJP leaders, including state president Manmohan Samal and the party’s Odisha in-charge D Purandeswari, visited affected areas to interact with residents and regain their trust.

Once considered a BJD stronghold, Ganjam played a significant role in the BJP’s victory in the 2024 Odisha Assembly elections. The party won 11 of the district’s 13 Assembly seats and both Lok Sabha constituencies. The BJD managed to retain Patnaik’s stronghold of Hinjili, while the Congress won the remaining Assembly seat.

Amid criticism over Patnaik’s absence from his constituency, the former Chief Minister held a discussion with the Ganjam Collector to take stock of the situation and directed party workers to assist people in distress.

Amid backlash over his absence from, Patnaik is scheduled to visit the affected areas like Surada, Seragada, Aska and Hinjili on Saturday, where he is scheduled to meet the affected people, take stock of the damage and hold discussions with officials.

Responding to the BJP’s criticism, the BJD said that during Patnaik’s tenure as Chief Minister, Odisha had earned a reputation for effectively managing disasters, including multiple cyclones, while maintaining its zero-casualty record.