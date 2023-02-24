scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Gandhis to skip key Congress Steering Committee meeting today

The absence of the Gandhis was an indication that the Steering Committee will decide against holding elections for the Congress Working Committee, party leaders said.

The absence of the Gandhis, party leaders said, was an indication that the Steering Committee will decide against holding elections.
Former Congress presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will on Friday skip a crucial meeting of the Congress Steering Committee, which will decide on whether to hold elections for the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra too will not attend the meeting which will begin at 10 am at the AICC plenary venue at Raipur in Chhattisgarh.

According to the Congress constitution, the CWC shall consist of the president of the party, its leader in Parliament, and 23 other members, of whom 12 will be elected by the AICC and the rest shall be appointed by the party president.

Elections to the CWC were last held in August 1997 under Sitaram Kesri.

First published on: 24-02-2023 at 10:05 IST
