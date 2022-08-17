scorecardresearch
BJP shake-up: Gadkari & Shivraj out of Parliamentary Board, Yediyurappa enters apex body

Party also rejigs Central Election Committee; Bhupendra Yadav & Devendra Fadnavis among its new members, Shahnawaz Hussain dropped.

Written by Liz Mathew | New Delhi |
Updated: August 17, 2022 7:03:14 pm
The BJP on Wednesday reconstituted its Parliamentary Board, dropping veterans such as Nitin Gadkari and Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Credits: Twitter @Shivraj Singh Chouhan, @Nitin Gadkari)

The BJP on Wednesday reconstituted its Parliamentary Board, the party’s apex decision-making body, and the Central Election Committee (CEC) after eight years, dropping veterans such as Nitin Gadkari and Shivraj Singh Chouhan and springing a surprise by including faces such as former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and former IPS officer Iqbal Singh Lalpura, the first Sikh leader to become a member of the Parliamentary Board.

The new members of the Parliamentary Board and the CEC have been hand-picked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The revamp signalled the complete consolidation of power in the BJP’s central leadership, said sources. “The constitution of the team is significant as it shows that the party leadership is in full preparation mode for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections,” said a party insider.

Must Read |BJP rejigs its parliamentary board: Meet the new members

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Other Backward Class (OBC) Morcha chief K Laxman, former MP Sudha Yadav, and former Union Minister Satyanarayan Jatiya are the other new members of the Parliamentary Board.

The move to drop Gadkari from the top bodies came at a time when the Opposition has projected some of his recent public remarks as a commentary on the functioning of the BJP leadership.

At a function in Nagpur last month, Gadkari said, “Politics has been a part of the social movement since the time of Mahatma Gandhi. Later, its focus shifted towards the goal of nation-building and development. What we are seeing today is 100 per cent only about staying in power. Politics is a true means of social and economic reform and therefore today’s politicians should work for the development of education, arts etc in the society.”

This led Congress communication chief Jairam Ramesh to ask, “First Rajnath Singh, and now Nitin Gadkari, has said his ‘Mann Ki Baat’. Is this an indication of climate change?”

The BJP also reconstituted the CEC and included Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, former MP Om Mathur, and its women wing chief Vanathi Srinivasan. Former Union Ministers Shahnawaz Hussain and Jual Oram have been dropped from the CEC.

Party leaders said that the Parliamentary Board is now more socially and regionally representative. While Lalpura is the first Sikh to have representation in the apex body, Jatiya represents the Scheduled Caste community and Laxman belongs to the OBC community. Sonowal hails from a tribal community in Assam.

Must Read |BJP launches ‘Desh ki Badli Soch’ campaign to laud Modi, target Congress

“This is the first time when the northeast gets representation in the top body of the party. Given the spread and deep influence the BJP has gained in the last few years, it is quite natural,” said a BJP office-bearer.

Yediyurappa’s entry into the Parliamentary Board and the CEC is a clear signal that the party wants to cash in on his popularity and acceptance in Karnataka to retain its hold over the Lingayat support base ahead of the state Assembly elections next year. Many in the BJP see Fadnavis’ inclusion in the CEC as an indication of the top leadership’s plan to bring him to the national level.

From the board that Amit Shah constituted on August 26, 2014 — at the time, he was the party president — the only members in the revamped body are PM Modi, Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and party national president J P Nadda. All others in the 11-member team are new. General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santhosh is also a member of the Parliamentary Board.

Shah’s team also had leaders such as the late Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and Ananth Kumar; former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu; and current Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot, besides Gadkari and Chouhan.

Should Read |PM Modi’s Independence Day targets: corruption, nepotism

Analysing the constitution of the bodies, a party source said that while the party had been emphasising the principle of inclusivity for a while, the new members illustrate the leadership’s keenness to pick leaders from the ground level.

“The new Parliamentary Board constituted by the party shows how the BJP rewards old workers and values the experience of its karyakartas. People such as Yediyurappa, Jatiya, and Laxman have given lifetime services to building the party brick by brick from the start. Their entry into the highest decision-making body offers a glimpse into how the BJP values its esteemed karyakartas,” the party said in a note.

The party also pointed out that the new team represented diversity. “Sudha Yadav is a self-made political leader and a widow of a Kargil martyr. Her inclusion shows the party’s way of honouring women and families of the armed forces,” it added.

According to a senior BJP leader, the constitution of the team echoes the increasing consolidation of power at the top of the party. “In the earlier team — constituted in 2014 — there were leaders such as Sushma Swaraj and Chouhan who had questioned the top leadership’s decisions when they wanted. It is true that no one has questioned the top leadership’s decision, but the old team has leaders who can or have the stature to raise questions,” the leader said.

