G-23 leaves Shashi Tharoor to fend for himself, backs Mallikarjun Kharge

Shashi Tharoor knew it was coming as none of them had come forward to sign his nomination papers. But leading lights of the G-23 such as Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Anand Sharma, Manish Tewari, and Prithviraj Chavan on Friday sprang a surprise by rallying behind the unofficial “establishment” candidate Mallikarjun Kharge and signing his nomination papers as proposers.

The G-23 — an initial group of 23 leaders who wrote to party president Sonia Gandhi in 2020 seeking organisational reforms — it seems, has been co-opted by the leadership despite its intermittent private criticism of the style of functioning of All India Congress Committee (AICC) managers and venting of angst. Tharoor in an interview to The Indian Express said that “I am not contesting on G 23’s behalf nor am I seeking an endorsement from them. My candidacy aims to revive the party, not to disrupt it.”

He went on to say, “We are collecting signatures from all over the country and I can tell you that so far I don’t think we have anyone, maybe at most one person who was amongst the signatories of G-23. We must have at least 50-55 signatures already on different nomination forms. So, the truth is that we are, I hope, doing something that reflects the wishes of all Congress workers and goes well beyond the G-23.”

Sources said former Lok Sabha MP Sandeep Dikshit was perhaps the lone G-23 member who signed Tharoor’s nomination form as proposer. Sources in the G-23 said they don’t view Tharoor as a serious candidate. Had senior leader Digvijaya Singh been the candidate taking on Tharoor, G-23 leaders said they had mulled fielding one among them as a third candidate.

But Kharge’s entry into the fray, with the tacit blessings of the Gandhis, changed the dynamics. The three sets of nomination papers that Kharge filed had the signatures of Mukul Wasnik, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Hooda, Sharma, Tewari, and Chavan as proposers. All of them were among the signatories to the letter sent to Sonia Gandhi in August 2020.

AICC heavyweights too signed Kharge’s nomination forms, making it clear without any doubt that he was the establishment candidate. Among his proposers were AK Antony, Ashok Gehlot, Ambika Soni, Abhishek Singhvi, Ajay Maken, Digvijaya Singh, and Tariq Anwar. All of them are members of the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

The second set had the signatures of Salman Khurshid, Deepender Hooda, V Narayanasamy, Pramod Tiwari, PL Punia, Avinash Pande, Rajeev Shukla, and Syed Naseer Hussain. Most of them are AICC office-bearers. The third set has the signatures of Raghuvir Singh Meena, Dhiraj Prasad Sahu, Tarachand Bhagora, Kamleshwar Patel, Moolchand Meena, Dilip Gurjar, Sanjay Kapoor, and Vineet Punia.