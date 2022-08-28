scorecardresearch
Sunday, Aug 28, 2022

From train halts to city venues, HQ: BJP rolls out the saffron carpet for new UP chief

Chaudhary is in Delhi since his appointment was announced on Thursday. He has replaced Swatantra Dev Singh, who is his Cabinet colleague in the state government, and will take charge of his new post on Monday.

Chaudhary's movement from the railway station to the party office will be organised like a roadshow, with arrangements for live streaming. (Express Photo)

BJP workers have turned the entire 5-km stretch from Charbagh Railway Station in Lucknow to the party state headquarters in Hazratganj area saffron, putting up party flags, hoardings and banners to give a resounding welcome to new state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, who will be reaching Lucknow on Monday.

Chaudhary is in Delhi since his appointment was announced on Thursday. He has replaced Swatantra Dev Singh, who is his Cabinet colleague in the state government, and will take charge of his new post on Monday.

Party leaders said this is perhaps the grandest welcome accorded to a state chief. (Express Photo)

Arrangements have also been made to greet Chaudhary at all the stops of the train, on which he is travelling to Lucknow.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Party leaders said this is perhaps the grandest welcome accorded to a state chief, with the BJP intent on rallying party leaders, from across regions and communities, to present a united front.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Something about the CongressPremium
Something about the Congress
Chris Evert needs everyone to listenPremium
Chris Evert needs everyone to listen
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes backPremium
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes back
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of landPremium
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Sources said party leaders handling the arrangements approached Railway authorities Sunday with the request to ensure that the train arrives at Lucknow on time, so that they can stick to the schedule for all the welcome programmes planned at various places in the city and at the party headquarters.

Chaudhary will be welcomed at the headquarters by the entire top brass of the state BJP, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, the ministers of the state Cabinet, as well as Union ministers and BJP national office-bearers belonging to UP.

Chaudhary will be welcomed at the headquarters by the entire top brass of the state BJP. (Express Photo)

All former state presidents have also been invited, in keeping with the party tradition.

Advertisement

A senior party functionary among several looking after the preparations said: “Party workers from across UP are coming to attend. At least a thousand people are coming from each district, and party MLAs are coming with their supporters. As the party office has limited capacity, arrangements are being made to ensure people do not face any inconvenience in meeting the state president.”

A leader said the message the party wants to send out is that Chaudhary, a Jat leader from western UP and a surprise choice for party chief post, will be “a leader for all”. “Jats have influence only in certain districts of west UP in the state. Chaudhary has travelled across UP but only in his capacity as a minister. Now, as he heads the party organisation in the state, leaders from different castes will be present,” the leader said.

Also Read |Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary: New UP BJP chief ticks right boxes for party; Jat leader from western UP

The BJP has never had a Jat leader as state president in UP, and Chaudhary’s appointment is seen as the party’s attempt to reach out to the influential community, which was an active participant in the year-long farmers’ protest.

Advertisement

The outreach to other communities also lies in the route Chaudhary will take to the party office from the railway station, stopping to offer floral tributes at the statues of Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya, Maharana Pratap, Bhimrao Ambedkar, Sardar Patel, Mahatma Gandhi, Maharani Avantibai and former prime ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Chaudhary Charan Singh. The statues have also been decorated by the BJP.

Chaudhary’s movement from the railway station to the party office will be organised like a roadshow, with arrangements for live streaming, in another first.

Another leader said it will be interesting to see what former state presidents, including Swatantra Dev Singh, convey to Chaudhary ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Singh on Sunday took stock of the welcome preparations.

First published on: 28-08-2022 at 10:19:46 pm
Next Story

Senior Cong Gujjar leader Taj Mohidin joins Azad: ‘May have personal ties with BJP, need not be political’

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

If Congress cannot flourish with Gandhis, can it survive without them?

If Congress cannot flourish with Gandhis, can it survive without them?

Premium
Teenage girl gang-raped in Thane, 3 arrested
Maharashtra

Teenage girl gang-raped in Thane, 3 arrested

Rahul remains 'No. 1', 'only' choice of Cong: Khurshid

Rahul remains 'No. 1', 'only' choice of Cong: Khurshid

What can one say to a three-year-old who died?
Bilkis Bano Case

What can one say to a three-year-old who died?

Will give Sonali Phogat death probe to CBI if needed: CM

Will give Sonali Phogat death probe to CBI if needed: CM

Tarantino on Bruce Lee bit in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and its backlash
Scene Stealer

Tarantino on Bruce Lee bit in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and its backlash

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country
Sunday Read

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country

Premium
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 28: Latest News
Advertisement