From the Urdu Press: Of Uddhav vs Shinde, Dussehra rallies, Sonia march and RSS alert on poverty, lack of jobs

The high political drama playing out in Maharashtra has gripped the Urdu Press, with the battle of attrition between the Shiv Sena factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde continuing to rage — from streets to courts, to the Election Commission. The Urdu dailies spotlighted a tale of three Dussehra rallies — the shows of strength held by the Uddhav and Shinde Senas in Mumbai, and the RSS’ annual Nagpur rally addressed by its Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat.

They also highlighted the RSS’ bid to flag issues of poverty, unemployment and rising inequality in the country, calling it a “reality check” for the Narendra Modi government.

URDU TIMES

Commenting on the Dussehra rallies of the two Shiv Sena factions, the Mumbai-based Urdu Times, in its editorial on October 6, points out that the two mega rallies held in different parts of Mumbai were turned into their shows of strength by Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra CM and rebel Sena faction leader Eknath Shinde. At the packed rallies, the two faction chiefs exchanged fireworks over their conflicting claims of being the “true inheritor” of Sena founder late Bal Thackeray’s legacy and the flag-bearer of “real Hindutva”.

The daily states that Uddhav and Shinde traded allegations and counter-allegations at their rallies in the latest round of their duel, which has been continuing for over three months now. A silver-lining in this cloud of dust and heat was that these much-hyped events passed off peacefully without any reports of violence from anywhere, it says. Referring to Uddhav’s barbs calling the Shinde Sena “traitors”, it notes that Shinde hit back asserting that they raised the “banner of revolt” against the former’s “betrayal” of the Sena’s cause by forming the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government along with the Congress and the NCP.

Uddhav gunned for the BJP, charging that the functioning of the state and central governments has triggered concerns whether democracy will remain alive in the country, the edit says, adding that he also raised key issues like unemployment while making it clear that his faction’s version of Hindutva embraced democracy and inclusive politics. He slammed the BJP by raking up L K Advani’s visit to the Jinnah tomb and PM Modi’s visit to Pakistan to meet Nawaz Sharif.

On its part, the saffron party played the role of a spectator amid the Senas’ showdown. Taking a swipe at the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s pitch during his address to his organisation’s annual rally earlier in the day calling for ensuring equal rights for women and empowering them, Uddhav raised the Ankita Bhandari murder case and the remission granted to the Bilkis Bano case convicts who were feted, too, after their release from jail, the daily says.

In its editorial on October 7, Urdu Times focuses on Bhagwat’s Dussehra rally speech, noting that the RSS chief made the claim about “population imbalance” as he called for a comprehensive population policy. The daily says Bhagwat’s bid to cite the examples of small countries like Kosovo and South Sudan to make his case for a population policy for a country like India is “misplaced and alarmist”. “Bhagwat has called women ‘Jagat Janani (creators of the universe)’. But he has not said anything on remission for the Bilkis case convicts,” it adds.

SALAR

In its editorial on October 7, the Bengaluru-based Salar writes that the Opposition parties have been targeting the Narendra Modi-led BJP government for a long time over poverty and rising unemployment and inequality in the country, but now even the saffron party’s ideological fountainhead RSS has also sounded an alarm on these vital burning issues. The editorial says Union minister Nitin Gadkari recently remarked that India is a rich country with poor people.

Referring to RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale’s statements during a webinar organised by the RSS-affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch, it says, “Hosabale said we should feel sad that 20 crore people are still below poverty line and 23 crore people have less than Rs 375 income per day. The poverty in the country is looming like a demon, whose key reasons include civil strife and poor level of education. There are four crore unemployed people in the country. The idea that only urban belts will have jobs has emptied villages and turned urban lives into hell. It is imperative to generate jobs at the local level.”

Such remarks from the RSS general secretary should be a matter of concern for the government, but it is to be seen what would be its future roadmap to tackle these major challenges, the daily says, adding that the reports on multiple headwinds on the economic front have been coming, which include inflation, job creation, industrial production, fiscal deficit and current account deficit.

Although the government had earlier blamed the Covid pandemic for the distressed economy, the alarm bells about the slowing economy and dipping exports had started ringing prior to the coronavirus outbreak, it states while noting that “the Covid lockdown dealt a severe blow to the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) while devastating the cottage industry, thereby shutting the portals of the employment-generating sectors.” The editorial says the government has been trying to combat poverty through its free foodgrains scheme, although what the poor really need is jobs. “It is not that the Union finance minister is unaware of the prevailing situation, but the point remains that she has just been trying to divert attention from this grim reality.”

ROZNAMA RASHTRIYA SAHARA

Referring to the completion of one month of the Congress party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, the multi-edition Roznama Rashtriya Sahara, in its leader on October 8, notes that the Rahul Gandhi-led Yatra is currently passing through Karnataka and that party president Sonia Gandhi also joined Rahul and other marchers along a stretch for some time despite her age and ailments. Rahul was seen taking care of his mother Sonia and tying her shoelaces as they walked.

“The Yatra, which has marked the completion of 30 days on the road from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, may have apparently not achieved anything, but the Congress has made an attempt through it to strike at growing communal polarisation and hate,” the editorial says, charging that this might be a key reason why multiple forces including the saffron dispensation have got ranged against it and have been making various moves to defame and derail it. “The BJP’s Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has even said that Rahul should take out this Yatra in Pakistan and not India which is already united.”

With the march now crossing Karnataka, which is bound for polls next year, it is also being dubbed as a vote-catching manoeuvre, the daily states. “It is being said that the Yatra is passing through Vokkaligas-inhabited region as part of the Congress’s bid to woo the influential community ahead of the polls…It has been attracting crowds, which seems to be making the BJP nervous,” the edit says. It claims that Rahul’s march may appear to be a “ray of hope” for many people.

“The social fabric has been stained with blood due to wounds inflicted by the politics of communalism and hate. The people of the country have been besieged with serious problems like unemployment, price rise and the tottering healthcare system. The chasm between different communities has widened, which will be difficult to bridge, amid a cloud of suspicion and mistrust. The demons of religious violence, intolerance and regional divides are haunting the country,” it says. “If the Yatra continues to press ahead with its avowed objectives, it would not only rejuvenate the Congress but may also give a new direction to the country’s politics.”