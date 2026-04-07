From the Urdu Press: ‘Trump unhinged, world must rein him in’, ‘Mamata may take on Modi in 2029 if she returns in Bengal’

Amid the looming deadline set by US President Donald Trump for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face destruction of its energy and civilian infrastructure, the fate of not only the Islamic Republic but also West Asia – and even the globe, considering the devastating geopolitical and economic fallout of the spiralling hostilities – hangs in balance. The big international story continues to shape the coverage of the Urdu dailies, overshadowing the crucial round of current Assembly elections back home.

SIASAT

Flagging President Trump’s expletive-laden threat issued to Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by Tuesday or face attacks on its power plants and bridges, the Hyderabad-based Siasat, in its April 6 leader, says that Trump is increasingly getting frustrated as the US-Israel war is faltering because of Iran’s resolve. “Trump’s remarks, language and his escalating threats reflect his state of mind. His bid to resort to profanity betrays his mental status. Under Israeli influence, Trump had fancied that the US would pull off a victory in a few days and that everything would happen as per its wishes,” it states. After decapitating Iran’s top leadership in the opening hours of the war that the US-Iran imposed on Iran, Trump expected a smooth run, it says. “He looked to effect a regime change and install a puppet government in Tehran. He sought to ensure Israel’s supremacy in the Middle East, spurring the latter’s pursuit of a Greater Israel goal. These designs would also have reinforced the US hegemony over the entire world.”

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However, America now seems to have lost the plot as the war drags into the sixth week, the editorial notes. “Trump tried to even browbeat his NATO allies to get them on board, but they refused to join the war. Even Gulf’s Arab countries, despite facing Iranian blowback, have steered clear of the conflict so far. And, wallowing in its military prowess, Israel, too, is staring at a grim situation like the one it had created in Gaza. All these setbacks have frustrated Trump, who seems to be losing it,” the edit says. “Trump’s remarks betray his mental bankruptcy. His coarse and uncivil language do not behove the head of the world’s superpower. While he wishes to impose his diktat on the world, even his western allies have declined to be in lockstep with him,” it states, adding that the US’ global image has taken a severe beating.

As regards Iran, it has continued to stand up defiantly against the US-Iran’s unjust war, says the daily. Iran has also rejected the ceasefire proposal, instead calling for a permanent end to war with international guarantees as it cannot trust the US. Even in America, millions of people took to streets to oppose the war, the edit notes. “It is incumbent that Trump should change his behaviour and priorities. The world cannot be held hostage to his reckless conduct.”

URDU TIMES

Commenting on the new law passed by Israel’s Parliament, Knesset, stipulating the death penalty for Palestinians convicted of murdering Israelis, the Mumbai-based Urdu Times, in its April 1 editorial, points out that the legislation was pushed by Israel’s far-right led by national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, which marks a new chapter of atrocities against Palestinians. The law provides for death by hanging for West Bank’s Palestinians convicted of killing Israelis, even though the West Bank is an Israel-occupied territory. The law has been designed in such a way that it will effectively not be applicable to Jewish citizens of Israel, the edit says. “It is a discriminatory and racist law which empowers military courts operating in West Bank to give capital sentence to Palestinians convicted of terror attacks against Israelis.”

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The editorial states that the legislation is “draconian”. “It does not need a unanimous decision by judges, mandating that the execution be carried out within 90 days of a verdict. The law also limits the power of the military commander in the West Bank to commute or pardon sentences,” it says, noting that Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu played a key role in ensuring its passage.

The daily says the legislative measure has been opposed by various quarters in the Jewish state for different reasons. While the human rights groups have condemned it for being racist, sections of the Opposition, security forces and religious groups have been wary of it over the apprehension that it could spur attacks by Palestinian militants. “This legislation is not merely a serious violation of Palestinian rights but also a travesty of justice. It undermines international laws and moral order. Palestinians, who have already been driven to the brink under a brutal reign of oppression, have nothing to lose. But the new law would further damage Israel’s global image while putting its criminal justice system under a cloud,” the edit adds.

SIASAT

Referring to various incidents of violence and unrest in different parts of poll-bound West Bengal — some areas of Malda saw massive protests against deletion of names from voter lists under the Election Commission (EC)’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, with seven judicial officers being gheraoed inside a block office for hours — Siasat, in its April 4 editorial, points out that while four states and the Union Territory of Puducherry are heading to polls this month, the Bengal election is considered to be most crucial. “The Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has been ruling Bengal for three consecutive terms since 2011. The BJP has repeatedly made attempts in recent elections to wrest power from Mamata, but in vain. So the national party has doubled down on its bid to beat the TMC, going all out to clinch the Bengal polls this time,” it says.

In the countdown to polling, the communal atmosphere of Bengal is being vitiated with incidents of clashes and chaos being reported from some belts, the edit states. “Mamata has been a staunch opponent of the BJP-ruled Centre, emerging as the biggest political hurdle for it now. Even in the Opposition INDIA alliance, a view has been gaining ground that the TMC supremo could be projected as its face against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the national level. The BJP is thus keen to torpedo any such opposition by defeating Mamata in her home state.”

TMC rebel Humayun Kabir has entered the Bengal fray in an alleged bid to “split the Muslim votes”, which would benefit the BJP, the daily says. The Kabir-led outfit is contesting many seats in alliance with the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM. “Kabir and his allies are indulging in rhetoric that may have a negative impact on the state’s political atmosphere, with the BJP aiming to garner its political dividends. The TMC has even alleged that the BJP was plotting to impose President’s Rule in the state before polls,” the edit claims, adding that the BJP seems to be banking on “consolidation of majority base through polarisation as well as division of minority votes”. “The BJP is aware that if Mamata returns to power for her fourth term, it could fuel trouble for it. The TMC chief may even take a plunge into national politics to counter Modi in the 2029 Lok Sabha polls. As part of its pre-emptive strategy, the BJP is thus keen to stop Mamata in her tracks in Bengal itself.”