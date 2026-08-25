From the Urdu Press: ‘Rahul Gandhi amplifies women’s voices against patriarchy’, ‘Gen Z angst puts heat on BJP’

Tracking the shifting sands of politics in the country, the Urdu dailies have kept their lens on various burning issues related to youths and Gen Z, ranging from the Cockroach Janta Party’s nationwide “School Thik Karo” campaign to Rahul Gandhi’s outreach to students and women. The dailies seem to reckon that the question of education and jobs may finally mark the national political discourse as an enduring theme song.

SIASAT

Commenting on Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s interaction with girl students at the fourth edition of his “Chhatron ki Goonj” programme in Pune, the Hyderabad-based Siasat, in its August 24 editorial, says that the event got an “overwhelming response” from young students. “Highlighing the youth issues and women’s concerns, Rahul launched a sharp attack on the patriarchal system. He cornered the government over discrimination against women, speaking out against gender inequality,”

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it says. “Some quarters have sought to build up a vicious atmosphere against female students in the wake of the Jantar Mantar youth protests. The way they were trolled since indicated a prevalent misogynistic mindset,” the edit says. Rahul raised such issues following which the BJP dismissed the event as a “political comedy show”, it adds.

The daily states that amid winds of change, women are also intensifying their demand for their rights. It points to Rahul’s bid to underline that while both boys and girls used abusive language during the Jantar Mantar agitation, girls were singled out for causing a “cultural shock” in this regard. Calling for an end to patriarchy, Rahul said women belong to themselves.

“The ruling dispensation issues platitudes about women rights and empowerment, but they seem to be aimed at just garnering political dividends,” the editorial says, adding that while the Women’s Reservation Bill was passed by Parliament in 2023, it has yet to be implemented. “The BJP needs to genuinely understand the grievances and concerns of students and women so that it could address them effectively.”

URDU TIMES

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Referring to Rahul Gandhi’s seven-hour dharna at the Parliament Street police station that led to Delhi Police registering an FIR over pellet injuries suffered by a 19-year-old youth Sahil Lochab during the July 20 march on Parliament by student protesters, the Mumbai-based Urdu Times, in its August 22 editorial, says the development has given another jolt to the BJP-led NDA government. “The government has already been smarting from the row over the July 20 police crackdown on youths protesting at Jantar Mantar over the exam paper leaks, which forced Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan to resign,” it says. “Led by Rahul, the Opposition kept the heat on the government in Parliament during the entire monsoon session, demanding a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on police action, which did not come.”

The daily writes that the BJP camp maintained that the police did not use guns on students. “However, Rahul continued to highlight Sahil Lochab’s pellet injuries, pushing the police to finally lodge an FIR in the matter, which points to the use of pellet guns on protesters,” it notes.

Amid brewing disquiet among sections of people, the stage is now set for the Assembly elections in several crucial states, including UP and Punjab, next year, says the edit. “The Opposition is trying to close its ranks in UP against the Yogi Adityanath-led government. The BJP is likely to face stiff challenges in the coming days.”

Flagging mounting challenges facing common people in their daily lives as they make efforts to make both ends meet, Siasat, in its August 23 leader, says that the priorities of the ruling dispensation however seem to be different. “Rather than working to provide relief to people and ensure ease of living for them as they reel under a range of problems, our rulers are still bent on pursuing a divisive agenda, continuing with their bids to drive a wedge between different communities,” the editorial says. “As the party at the helm, the BJP should focus on governance and not forget its accountability to the people.”

The edit points out that there has been a growing discontent among youths and Gen Z due to two main factors: education and jobs. “Our education system is broken despite being the foundation of the country and its future. It has been plagued by inequalities, lack of funds and various irregularities such as paper leaks. The condition of our schools and classrooms are abysmal — many of them do not even have safe drinking water or toilet facilities,” it says.

Secondly, the country has remained in the grip of a deepening unemployment crisis, which has severely hit the youths, the daily says. “The dissatisfaction over the unfortunate state of education and jobs is now forcing the youths to take to streets for their rights,” it notes. The sustained rise in prices of essential commodities, especially food items, has worsened the situation, the edit states. “And then there are issues of atrocities and discrimination against women as well as vulnerable and suppressed sections,” it says. “The government should change its priorities and focus on real issues concerning people’s daily lives. It should be aware that the youths have started rising to ask questions and demand solutions.”