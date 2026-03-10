From the Urdu Press: ‘Nitish sacrifices chair to launch Nishant as successor’; ‘TMC, BJP must not drag President into politics’

As the war in the Middle East entered its second week, the crisis kept the region on edge, disrupting the oil-gas supplies through the critical Strait of Hormuz and sending shock waves to the entire globe. Caught in the spiralling conflict with the US-Israel forces, Iran named Mojtaba Khamenei to succeed his slain father as its Supreme Leader. The raging war remained in focus in the Urdu dailies over the week as they covered the entire gamut of the hostilities, decoding their implications for India and the world.

Commenting on the United States-Israel’s war against Iran, the Hyderabad-based Siasat, in its March 8 editorial, points out that the conflict has left a trail of devastation across Iran and West Asia, killing more than one thousand people in Iran whose Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was assassinated too. “In the US-Israeli strikes, a girls’ school (in Minab) has also been hit, in which scores of students lost their lives,” it says. Iran has also responded, launching counter-attacks on the US-Israel forces and facilities, including the American bases in several Gulf countries. “Iran is standing up to its aggressors despite their overwhelming military power,” the editorial adds.

“The global silence over the war is deafening and unfortunate. Several countries believe that the US and Israel have imposed a reckless war on Iran. They must raise their voices and bring pressure on them to bring an end to this unnecessary conflict,” says the daily. All parties should come to the negotiating table to hammer out a deal for settlement and peace. “The matter must be resolved amicably and judiciously through talks. Iran may be subjected to certain conditions and given some incentives to achieve a breakthrough,” it says. “War is not a solution to any dispute. The international community must break its silence and take the initiative to stop this war. Its sustained silence amid the crisis would be tantamount to a crime against humanity.”

Referring to the contested public discourse in the US over the unfolding war, the editorial notes that the Democrats have opposed President Trump’s decision to strike Iran. “Several American leaders and observers believe that Trump has chosen the war under Israel’s pressure and to deflect attention from the Epstein file row,” it states. The United Nations has not been vocal against the atrocities of the conflict, although the UN human rights body has spoken out against it. Countries like Britain seem to have taken a non-committal stand while others appear divided, the edit says. “It is imperative that the entire world speaks in one voice on the issue and rise to ensure a prompt end to this war.”

Referring to Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar’s bid to shift to the Rajya Sabha, the Mumbai-based Urdu Times, in its March 5 editorial, says that the BJP was forced to accept Nitish taking over as the CM again after he led the NDA to a resounding win in the state Assembly elections in November 2025. “Since then, the BJP had been waiting in the wings to replace Nitish with its own face. The upcoming Rajya Sabha polls gave the party an opportunity to ease him out of his post by sending him to the Upper House from the state,” the editorial says. Nitish was initially not ready to step down and move out of state politics, it claims, but the BJP offered the Deputy CM’s post for his son Nishant Kumar, who was not even in politics then. “The prospect of his son inheriting his political legacy led to Nitish accepting the BJP’s proposal. He has sacrificed his chair for the sake of his son. In the Opposition camp, Lalu Prasad had also handed over his legacy to his son Tejashwi Yadav.”

The development marks an end to Nitish’s long innings in active politics, the daily notes. “This was a BJP masterstroke, which Nitish saw through but played along for the sake of ensuring a political future for Nishant,” it says, adding that the stage is now set for the BJP to have its first-ever CM in Bihar. “The BJP would consult its ideological mentor RSS for the selection of the new CM, which would give it the control of another key heartland state besides Uttar Pradesh,” the edit states. “The BJP’s CM candidate is likely to have hard Hindutva credentials, which may have implications for Muslims who make up a sizeable population in Bihar. The minority community is however politically empowered in the state. So the appointments of a BJP CM or Nishant as Deputy CM may not have any bearing on them. They should also adopt a wait and watch strategy towards the new dispensation.”

Referring to the “protocol breach” during President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to West Bengal’s Siliguri for an international Santal conference, Siasat, in its March 9 leader, points out that it has sparked a war of words between the BJP and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on the eve of the state Assembly elections.

President Murmu expressed dismay over the administration’s decision to shift the venue of the event from its initially designated place, which she said led to a low turnout of tribals. The editorial notes that the President also flagged that neither Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee nor other TMC ministers were there to receive her. “The President herself made this complaint while addressing the event. She even said that Mamata is like her younger sister who may be angry with her,” it says. The claims have also been made that the washroom set up for the President did not have water and that her route was littered with garbage, the edit says. “Seizing on the row, the BJP has targeted the TMC. The BJP-ruled Centre has also sought explanation from the TMC government over these lapses.”

The President is the Head of State, who holds the country’s highest constitutional position, the daily points out, calling the controversy “unfortunate”. “The President’s office must not be dragged into politics. She must be welcomed in every state regardless of the party in power, and all necessary protocols have to be followed during her visits anywhere. In its response to the Centre, the Bengal government should explain the protocol breach and other lapses. Also, accountability must be fixed and action taken against the negligent officials,” the edit says. The BJP should also refrain from politicising the issue in light of the high office of the President, it adds.