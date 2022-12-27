From the Urdu Press: Messi magic at Qatar fiesta to Rahul at Red Fort to Covid alert amid China wave

As the spectre of Covid returned to haunt the country amid a surge in infections in China, the Urdu dailies put their focus back on the virus after a hiatus of several months, highlighting the government’s advisory for stepping up surveillance and adopting Covid-appropriate behaviour. Another story that continues to dominate their coverage is Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra as it made its high-voltage entry into the national capital. And then they have full of follow-up stories to the month-long Qatar World Cup extravaganza that saw a fairytale ending marked with the consecration of Messi as a deity of the world football.

SALAR

In its editorial on December 25, headlined “Corona aur Hamari Zimmadari (coronavirus and our responsibility)”, the Bengaluru-based Salar points out that although the Covid cases in the country are currently low but the surge in infections in the neighbouring China has set the alarm bells ringing. This is why the Centre has asked all the states to ramp up surveillance and preparedness and take prompt action in the event of any rise in coronavirus cases, it says. “Everyone wants that the safe situation on the virus front must prevail on the way to freedom from the pandemic, and therefore all such measures must be taken which succeeded in steering the country away from Covid’s menacing shadows.”

The daily writes that the reports coming from China about the Covid wave, which is upending life in that country, are worrisome. In view of the China crisis, it is appropriate that the government has promptly swung into action to step up preparations as well as preventive measures in order to tackle any possible Covid outbreak, the editorial says. Over the last few days, the government has held high-level review meetings in this regard. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also chaired a meeting, directing the officials to closely track the evolving Covid situation and not to lower their guards, it says. “The Omicron sub-variant BF.7 virus driving the surge in China is said to be more contagious but not deadlier, although it has triggered anxiety among Indians. Three years ago, when initial reports had first trickled in from the Chinese city Wuhan about the Covid outbreak, many thought it would remain confined to that country, but the virus went on to sweep through the entire world in the course of just a few months, killing millions of people. This explains why recent reports of a spike in coronavirus cases in China and some other countries have deepened concerns of our people.”

The edit notes that the PM has cautioned against complacency and urged people to follow the Covid-appropriate behaviour. “This is the need of the hour, although some people may think that the Covid menace has petered out. The policy of properly ensuring measures against Covid is in everyone’s interest. It is true though that the BJP would also use Covid as a political tool as evidenced by its stance against the Bharat Jodo Yatra,” it says, adding that all political parties should adopt proper Covid protocols in the face of the emerging threat. “After all, what would be a better option than erecting a protective wall before newer virus variants could strike so that people could be spared the devastating loss of lives and resources that they suffered during the previous Covid waves in the country. We have the advantage of having immunity and vaccination and so stepping up vigilance and caution at every level would only help in sustaining the relief.”

SIASAT

Commenting on Rahul Gandhi’s march through Delhi, the Hyderabad-based Siasat, in its editorial on December 25, writes that after covering a long distance the Bharat Jodo Yatra reached the Red Fort in the national capital, where Rahul addressed fellow marchers, Congress workers and common people. “During his speech Rahul made a crucial statement. He said he has walked thousands of kilometres from Kanyakumari but did not see hatred and violence anywhere, which is beamed out round the clock through polarising Hindu-Muslim content by the TV channels to divert public attention from real and fundamental issues,” the daily says, adding that a large section of society has been concerned about the TV channels’ relentless bids to whip up an atmosphere of hate and fear while deflecting public discourse from essential issues. Even the courts while hearing various petitions have expressed their anguish and displeasure over the spread of hate speech via the TV channels, it notes, charging that the government has however continued to look the other way while not taking any action to curb them.

“There are a plethora of key issues concerning people’s lives, which do not hold any interest for our TV channels, whose sole agenda is to showcase divisive Hindu-Muslim debates. These channels are bent on vitiating the country’s atmosphere in a cynical attempt to drive their TRPs,” the daily states. A slew of such burning public issues have been crying for attention of the government as well as media, it says, listing price rise, unemployment, dismal economic situation, slowing industrial production and tottering small businesses among them. “The country’s youths have been struggling to land jobs, but to no avail. The government wants to shrug off its responsibility by suggesting to them that they can have employment even by selling pakodas. Lakhs of youths step out in search of jobs after completing their degrees, but land in despair,” the edit says. “The employment opportunities are shrinking. The downsizing of employees has now become the norm. While the government has severely curtailed recruitment of its staff, even big companies are slashing their jobs too. This is a grave issue, but it is not on the radar of either the government or media.”

AKHBAR-E-MASHRIQ

In its leader on December 20, the Kolkata edition of Akhbar-e-Mashriq notes that the Qatar FIFA World Cup final turned out to be a thriller with Lionel Messi leading Argentina to a spectacular 4-2 win over France in the tiebreakers after the game ended 3-3. The daily writes that this was the pinnacle of Messi’s magical career in his last World Cup game, as the iconic trophy had eluded him until the Qatar edition. He inspired Argentina to set its sights on the soccer world’s ultimate title and eventually clinch it 36 years after Diego Maradona had led the country to the glory. “In the grand finale Messi belted a brace and scored another goal in the penalty. He also scored goals in the quarter-final and semi-final,” the editorial notes, pointing out that he is the highest goal-scorer for Argentina in the World Cup by scoring altogether 13 goals in its five editions.

The editorial says that while Messi has proved that he is the “world’s greatest footballer”, French striker Kylian Mbappe also rendered a heart-stopping performance, scoring a hat-trick as well as another goal in the penalty shoot-out. Mbappe scripted France’s stunning comeback down to the wire. Although this World Cup is set to be the last one for Messi and potentially even Cristiano Ronaldo, a new line-up of talented young footballers has already emerged during this great tournament, it adds.