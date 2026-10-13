From the Urdu Press: ‘How Neha Bora stands out as a feisty face of Gen Z protesters’

Lockdown, barricades, deployment of 30,000 police personnel and 200 companies of paramilitary forces, thousands of detentions. As Delhi turned into a fortress rocked by waves of protests and marches – led by Rahul Gandhi and Congress-led Opposition INDIA bloc as well as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and various student outfits against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) row – over the week, the Urdu dailies were marked by a saturation coverage of the upheaval. As the standoff continues to rage on various fronts, the dailies seem all set to keep their eyes on the ball for a long haul.

SIASAT

Pointing to the clampdown on protesters in the national capital, the Hyderabad-based Siasat, in its October 11 editorial, says that with the BJP-led Centre throwing its weight behind CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Delhi Police and the central security personnel went all out to foil the agitation, imposing an “undeclared emergency” on the city. “To scuttle the CJP’s October 10 protest, the government turned Delhi into a cantonment. However, despite the crackdown on protesters, a legion of people descended on the streets of Delhi to reaffirm their democratic rights and voice dissent,” it says.

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The daily says that Delhi Police resorted to high-handedness, detaining thousands of protesters, ranging from political leaders to social activists, students and youths to lawyers and journalists. Several of them were dragged through the streets or thrashed before being bundled into buses, it notes. “Central Delhi turned into a battle zone. The police undermined people’s democratic rights. This is unacceptable as the right to hold peaceful protest has been mandated by the Constitution.”

The editorial points out that ex-chief ministers from the Opposition parties, including Mamta Banerjee, Pinarayi Vijayan and Arvind Kejriwal, were also detained and several women activists were manhandled. “Many Delhi-bound trains were cancelled, 45 Delhi metro stations were shut down, and CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were picked up from their plane as it landed at the Delhi airport,” it notes. “These drastic measures made one thing clear: the ruling dispensation is in panic and is resorting to excessive force in a bid to shield Gyanesh Kumar.”

The edit underlines that the CJP and other student bodies displayed resolve and grit to ensure that their protests remain peaceful. “The writing seems to be on the wall that the people, especially the youth, are no longer fearful of powers that be. And they have risen to reclaim their democratic and constitutional rights.”

INQUILAB

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Highlighting the emergence of the All India Students Association (AISA)’s national president Neha Bora, 29, as one of the key faces of the youth protests in the country, the New Delhi edition of Inquilab, in its October 13 editorial, points out that both national politics and civil society would be enriched by the rise of a young leader like Neha, a theatre artist and PhD student at JNU, who has shown her leadership and sagacity, eloquence and courage, in a short period. Neha came into the spotlight for remaining at the forefront of the CJP-led Gen Z agitation against paper leaks at Jantar Mantar during June-July. Neha had then undertaken a 23-day fast along with some other AISA leaders and activist Sonam Wangchuk, which led to the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The edit underlines that Neha has emerged as a prominent representative of a new generation which has distinguished itself for being aware, intrepid and empathetic, dispelling various misconceptions about them. “Neha has transcended her role as the CPI(ML)L’s student wing chief. Her speeches and demonstrations have been going viral on social media. In recent years Left leaders have rarely managed to capture public imagination in a way Neha has been able to do,” it says.

The daily states that Neha did not halt her political activism after ending her fast during Jantar Mantar 1.0, but doubled down on it by going on a countrywide tour to reach out to students and youths and raise burning issues. Currently, Neha has been grappling with a new challenge, protesting along with many on the streets against the SIR. It is her commitment to public cause and her fighting spirit which makes her stand out.”

INQUILAB

Referring to the buzz about an “uneasy relationship” between the Congress and the CJP, Inquilab, in its October 11 editorial, says there have been mixed reports about a purported “tug of war” between the two camps for taking credit for spearheading a movement against “vote chori”. “Nothing could be said with certainty on this matter. While a senior Congress leader had visited Jantar Mantar in July during the CJP’s protest over paper leak, doubts persist over any warmth in their equations,” it says, adding that one of the reasons why the Congress intensified its agitation against the CEC and the SIR before the CJP’s October 10 stir could be its bid to stake claim over the leadership of the movement.

“Whatever may be the case, the SIR issue is so overwhelming in its bearing on the country and its people that any political rivalry over the campaign’s leadership would just be a small thing. When the objectives are morally sound and overarching, the question of taking credit for championing the cause could not have much salience. Rather, it is incumbent on everyone to keep this movement free from one-upmanship,” the edit says. “Perhaps the CJP leaders would also admit that it was Rahul Gandhi who had first raised the allegation of vote chori. However, even the need for such a question should not arise given the high stakes that the issue of mass deletion of voters has for our democracy. For a healthy democracy ensures free and fair elections which lead to the formation of popular governments.”

The daily writes that the participation of the entire INDIA bloc in steering the movement against mass vote deletions is significant. Similarly, the active role being played by youth and student bodies in leading the anti-SIR campaign is equally remarkable, it says. “Regardless of the outcome of these campaigns, they have created a widespread resonance among people, sending the message of democracy to many homes. There has been widespread awareness among the citizens about the importance of their votes. This should be welcomed.”