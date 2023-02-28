From the Urdu Press: Rahul Yatra 2.0 and Uddhav’s journey ahead to long road to justice for Junaid-Nasir’s kin

The All India Congress Committee (AICC)’s 85th plenary session was a major story in the Urdu Press. The conclave’s theme song was Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, with leader after leader hailing him for injecting a “new lease of life” into the party. Sonia Gandhi said she was “gratified” that her “innings could conclude with the Yatra”. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge called upon the party rank and file to build on its momentum. And Rahul himself likened the Yatra to a “tapasya” that has “breathed life” into the party, even as he called for keeping its momentum going. All these were compelling headlines for the Urdu dailies over the week.

SIASAT

Referring to reports that following the “success” of Rahul Gandhi’s South-to-North Bharat Jodo Yatra the Congress was planning to undertake an East-to-West Yatra in the coming months, the Hyderabad-based Siasat, in its editorial on February 27, writes that Rahul is expected to lead another Yatra now, which would be again a “welcome development”. It says Rahul’s Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir was a much-needed unity march amid the prevailing atmosphere of hate, suspicion and division.

“Lakhs of people welcomed and participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra enthusiastically, calling it the need of the hour. This marked the first occasion when the BJP could not go after Rahul or ridicule him or run down the Yatra despite some initial attempts, following which the saffron party chose to remain silent. This has been acknowledged by everyone that the Yatra was a success,” the editorial says, adding that the Yatra galvanised the Congress leaders and workers. “Many people from different walks of life not only endorsed its objectives but also joined it.”

The daily notes that after the conclusion of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul made a forceful intervention in Parliament when he tore into the Narendra Modi government over the Adani affair. “Meanwhile, suggestions are being made that Rahul should make efforts to sustain the atmosphere of goodwill, energy and enthusiasm, generated by the Yatra. In light of such a situation, the Congress is now said to be planning its next Yatra,” it states, adding that the grand old party must take up such mass contact programmes to mend its broken ties with common people as only then it would be able to attract regional parties into its alliance fold. “As regards Yatras, its onus should not only be on Rahul. The Congress’s other faces such as Priyanka Gandhi should also play their roles. The party leaders cannot win public confidence by reaching out to them only during the polls. And their responsibility would not be fulfilled just by making some occasional appearances in Rahul’s Yatra. All of them must play their part to help the party reconnect with people.”

SALAR

Referring to the murder of two Muslim youths, Junaid and Nasir, allegedly by a group of cow vigilantes affiliated to the Bajrang Dal, the Bengaluru-based Salar, in its February 24 editorial headlined “Kya Insaaf Mumkin Hai? (Is justice possible)”, says that these killings and the subsequent series of mahapanchayats in support of its accused reflect a disturbing state of the police and administration. It notes that Junaid and Nasir, hailing from a village in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district, had gone missing on February 15 and a day later, their charred bodies were found in their burnt vehicle in Loharu in Haryana’s Bhiwani district. Beyond the point whether the cow protection law was violated by the victims, the daily writes, the fundamental issue is if there is a violation of such a law or any law, what should be the way to deal with it to uphold the rule of law. “The constitution stipulates that this responsibility cannot be handed over to non-state actors and that no one is allowed to take law into their hands,” it says.

“A dangerous pattern has emerged from the Haryana region for some time, with vigilante groups taking law into their hands with impunity in the name of saving cows, with the police and administration looking the other way. Take for example Monu Manesar, a key suspect in the Bhiwani killings, and his team, who have been running a drive against alleged cow smugglers, even putting videos on social media that show them chasing the latter and assaulting them,” the editorial says, pointing out that several accused named in the FIR in Junaid-Nasir’s lynchings were reportedly working as informers for the Haryana police. This raises the question whether its probe could be carried out properly and fairly. Another question is related to the manner in which extra-judicial players are being allowed to run drives against cattle smuggling or “love jihad”, rendering the law enforcement machinery irrelevant. “The Bhiwani killings case involves the jurisdiction of the police of two neighbouring states — the Congress-ruled Rajasthan and the BJP-ruled Haryana. Some allegations have also been levelled against the Rajasthan police… Unfortunately, in this vitiated atmosphere it is difficult to imagine an impartial and credible investigation in the case. This should be especially a matter of concern for a state (Haryana) which has been aiming to brand itself as a hub of economic growth as well as a sporting destination.”

INQUILAB

In its editorial on February 22 under the heading, “Udhav ki Sena ka aindah safar (Udhav Sena’s journey ahead)”, the New Delhi edition of Inquilab writes that evidently a large section of the Shiv Sena MLAs and MPs are affiliated to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led party faction, which has been propped up by the BJP to hold the reins of power. This faction has now got the official stamp of approval with the Election Commission (EC) recognising it as the “real Shiv Sena” and allotting the party’s name and “bow and arrow” symbol to it. The daily claims that most of the councillors have however remained loyal to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena faction, which has been given the name Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and “flaming torch” symbol for now. “Similarly, most of the Sena’s shakhas have continued to remain with Uddhav, which have always been the party’s real strength. In Mumbai alone, the shakhas number more than 200,” it states, adding that their backing for Udhav reflects his hold over the party cadre at the grassroots. “A key test for the rival Sena factions is approaching in the form of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls, which will determine their strength and popularity.”

The edit says that Udhav is likely to benefit from “public sympathy” and that there has been “resentment” among a section of the Sena workers over his “betrayal” by Shinde. “This may turn the tide for Uddhav, which is also reinforced by several instances from the party’s history,” it says. “In the past too the Sena witnessed revolts, periodically, by several leaders, from Chhagan Bhujbal to Narayan Rane to Raj Thackeray, but then its founder Bal Thackeray was alive and the party emerged unscathed. The blow that Shinde dealt to Udhav in June 2022 and its fallout could not be compared with the past rebellions, but the party’s cadre still hold the key and they seem to be mostly standing by Uddhav,” it claims. “This is however imperative for Udhav that he must reboot and reorient the Sena and work out a fresh roadmap for it to meet the coming political and electoral challenges. Opposing the politics of division and hate, he must steer the Sena towards all sections and underline its commitment to serious work in the interest of people as against the politics of hollow sloganeering.”