From the Urdu Press: ‘CM Suvendu Adhikari must follow PM’s call for badlav, not badla’, ‘Vijay era begins in Tamil Nadu politics’

Days after the BJP scripted history by storming the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC)’s fort in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari took over as the Chief Minister of his party’s first government in the state. In Tamil Nadu, film superstar-turned-politician Vijay also took charge as the CM after spearheading his fledgling TVK to an incredible victory. Both these results, along with the one in Kerala, symbolised a key message from the Assembly elections: public yearning for change. Over the week, the Urdu dailies kept their gaze on these shifting sands of politics in key states, underlining that the victors have their work cut out as they look to fulfil the aspirations of people.

SIASAT

Highlighting the stunning outcome of the Bengal elections that saw the BJP trouncing the TMC to come to power for the first time in the state, the Hyderabad-based Siasat, in its May 10 editorial, points out that the BJP has thus realised its dream of breaching the Opposition’s last citadel in east India. Noting that Suvendu Adhikari has taken the helm as the first BJP CM in the state, it says, “Hailing his party’s Bengal victory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said there should be change now from badla (retribution) to badlav (change) in state politics.” The edit says the Adhikari government should follow the line set by the PM. “The eruption of post-poll violence in some parts of the state triggered concerns, as several TMC offices came under attack. The minority community was also intimidated, even as bulldozers were seen on the streets.”

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Referring to the Election Commission (EC)’s controversial Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and voter deletions, the editorial says that while there have been allegations of large-scale electoral irregularities in Bengal, the election process has run its course, culminating in the formation of a new government. “Now, it is incumbent on the BJP government to ensure peace and amity while upholding law and order across the state. It should start taking initiatives to fulfil its poll pledges. It must roll out measures for the progress and welfare of all people regardless of whether they voted for the BJP or not,” the edit states.

Democracy is not about running a partisan government meant for any particular community, the daily notes, adding that any discrimination on the basis of religion, caste or class is anathema to our Constitution – and that every government must abide by the Constitution. “The BJP had been making attempts to clinch Bengal for a long time. It also resorted to polarisation to achieve its objective. However, after assuming the CM’s office Adhikari should turn over a new leaf — his past divisive remarks could not be the roadmap for his government. In sync with Bengal’s enduring culture and traditions, the government must take everyone along and move forward,” the editorial says.

URDU TIMES

Referring to PM Modi’s appeal to people to reduce petrol and diesel consumption, use public transport, avoid non-essential foreign travel and gold purchases for a year, and revert to Covid-time habits like work from home to save foreign exchange, the Mumbai-based Urdu Times, in its May 12 leader, points out that the PM’s pitch has caused worry among sections of the markets and the people. “Jewellery shop owners are especially worried as a wedding season is currently underway,” it says.

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The editorial notes that the appeal has come in the backdrop of a crisis in West Asia following the United States-Israel’s war against Iran, which has choked shipping lines along the Strait of Hormuz, a critical conduit for global energy supplies. Earlier, speaking in Parliament, Modi had exhorted people to remain prepared to face the long-term impact of the West Asia war, the edit says. “This had then also caused fears among people as they recalled the Covid-era distress and lockdown taruma which had forced many people to return to their villages.”

The daily states that Modi’s pitch has created a sense of uncertainty for many people. The Opposition has criticised him, alleging that his government has failed to safeguard people’s interests on various fronts amid a drifting economy and falling rupee, it says. “The Opposition has also flagged the timing of Modi’s appeal, asking him why he did not issue it earlier when he was engrossed in election campaigning.”

SIASAT

Referring to C Joseph Vijay’s success in mustering numbers to secure a majority in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, Siasat, in its May 9 editorial, points out that the TVK, which secured 108 seats in the elections, got the support of the Left parties and the VCK besides the Congress to hit the magic mark. “The mandate that Vijay got on his party’s debut is stunning. His poll campaign and manifesto created widespread resonance among people who rallied behind him while distancing from both the Dravidian majors — the incumbent DMK and the principal Opposition AIADMK,” the editorial states. “Vijay’s popularity among masses could be gauged from the point that barely two years after founding the TVK he led it to power. He has also caused a churn in state politics with the Congress breaking up its long-standing alliance with the DMK to join hands with him. An upset DMK has now sought a separate seating arrangement for its MPs in the Lok Sabha,” it says. “This political realignment will have an impact on the 2029 Lok Sabha polls. The Congress’s move is aimed at boosting its future prospects in the state.”

The daily points out that the Vijay government’s performance and the status of his popularity graph in the coming months would shape the electoral landscape in 2029. “Vijay’s success in the Assembly polls was said to have already prompted arch rivals DMK and AIADMK to come together in an attempt to keep him away from power. While their reported attempts could not make much headway, it was also the Congress’s political compulsion to ally with Vijay in order to keep the BJP at bay,” it notes.

In the country’s most politically-crucial state, Uttar Pradesh, too, arch rivals BSP and SP had aligned in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls to take on the BJP, but their bid had come a cropper, the edit states. “This time, the Congress sensed Tamil Nadu’s post-poll scenario quickly to make its move. There are now high hopes that CM Vijay will leave no stone unturned to fulfil his pledges for the welfare of people.”