From the Urdu Press: BJP victory in Northeast to Rahul’s Cambridge fireworks to SC orders on EC, Adani

The outcome of the Assembly elections in three Northeastern states reinforced the point that the centre of gravity in the region’s politics has shifted with the BJP emerging as its primary pole. Continuing its winning streak, the saffron party romped home in Tripura on its own steasm while returning to power along with its regional allies, the Conrad Sangma-led NPP and the Neiphiu Rio-led NDPP, in Meghalaya and Nagaland respectively. The Congress was decimated in these elections too, with its alliance with the Left coming a cropper in Tripura, although the party found a consolation prize in a few bypoll wins. The Urdu dailies were full of these stories. They also kept Rahul Gandhi’s newsy trip to the UK in focus, spotlighting his Cambridge lecture besides his media interaction in London.

SALAR

In its editorial on March 4, the Bengaluru-based Salar notes that the Assembly election results in three Northeastern states were “satisfying” for the BJP and “disappointing” for the Opposition, especially the Congress and the CPI(M)-led Left. The BJP retained power in Tripura by winning 32 seats, one seat more than the simple majority mark, and returned to power in Nagaland in alliance with its senior partner Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP). The Meghalaya verdict threw up a hung Assembly, but the incumbent Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, whose National People’s Party (NPP) emerged as the single-largest party, again joined hands with the BJP and other erstwhile allies to form the government. “The bottomline is,” the editorial says, “the BJP will continue to call the shots in these Northeastern states too.” The Congress suffered defeats in the three states, although its wins in three of the six Assembly bypolls — including Kasba Path in Maharashtra, Erode East in Tamil Nadu and Sagardighi in West Bengal — formed a silver living for the party, it says.

The Assembly poll results could be seen from multiple angles, but there is no question that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has focused on the Northeastern region more than any PM, the editorial says. “Not only has there been more thrust on the region’s development during the Modi regime but the Centre has also prioritised it.”

The daily writes that all eyes were on the results of the Tripura polls, where the BJP had ended the 25-year rule of the CPI(M)-led Left government in 2018. The CPI(M) and the Congress forged an alliance to take on the BJP, even as a fledgling party Tipra Motha, led by Pradyot Debbarma, emerged to make the battle a triangular affair, riding on its demand for a separate state of “Greater Tipraland” for the indigenous communities. Tipra finished second, bagging 13 seats, two more than the CPI(M).

“The difference between the BJP’s relentless drive to win polls and the Opposition’s lacklustre approach could be gauged from the point that during the counting of votes, when it momentarily looked that the BJP might fall short of a simple majority, the party instantly swung into action, making overtures to Tipra for a possible post-poll alliance,” the edit states. Six more Assembly elections are due this year in the lead-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, which involve states like Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana, it says. “Every state will have its own situation. But the prospects of the Opposition unity look grim, with Mamata Banerjee’s declaration of going solo in 2024 dealing another blow to it. And time is running out for the Opposition to get its act together.”

URDU TIMES

Referring to a new-look Rahul Gandhi’s speech at the Cambridge University’s Judge Business School on “Learning to Listen in the 21st Century”, the Mumbai-based Urdu Times, in its editorial on March 4, noted that addressing the students at his alma mater Rahul touched upon a wide range of issues for an hour without the aid of a teleprompter, using slides to reinforce his presentation. “In the context of the current political situation in India, Rahul spoke of Indian democracy being under attack with fundamental rights of citizens being subverted,” the daily states, adding that he also mentioned violation of individual liberties such as privacy during the Modi regime.

Highlighting the threat of surveillance, the editorial says, the Congress leader cited the Israeli-built spyware Pegasus that was allegedly planted in his phone along with the personal communication devices of a slew of Opposition leaders, journalists and social activists.

Advertisement

“In his address Rahul shared his Bharat Jodo Yatra experiences and his learning through this cross-country walk. He also highlighted the attacks on minorities and journalists. His speech found wide resonance,” the edit says, noting that his lecture drew flak from the BJP and some TV channels, which accused him of praising China and denigrating India on foreign soil. It is another matter that PM Modi’s speeches during his international tours have made more scathing critiques of the state of the country under the Congress regimes, the daily says. “As far as Rahul is concerned, seizing on an opportunity to speak on the art of listening at a prestigious international institution of higher learning, he flagged some crucial issues facing India, which was heard globally.”

INQUILAB

Commenting on the Supreme Court Constitution Bench’s order that the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners (ECs) shall be appointed on the advice of a committee comprising the Prime Minister, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Chief Justice of India, the New Delhi edition of Inquilab, in its editorial on March 5, says that

the ruling reflects the top court’s “dissatisfaction” with the functioning of a critical institution like the Election Commission that should have been an unimpeachable watchdog and protector of Indian democracy. “Like other democratic institutions in the country, the Election Commission also seems to have turned into a caged bird that has mortgaged its freedom,” the daily writes. The Commission’s role in conducting polls has drawn sharp criticism in recent years with questions raised over its fairness and impartiality, it says. In this backdrop, the apex court has stepped in to check the government’s exclusive power to make appointments to the poll panel, putting in place a mechanism to reform this process that would be the first major step towards making it into a truly independent institution, it adds.

Advertisement

Referring to the apex court’s decision to set up a six-member expert committee “to investigate if there was a regulatory failure in dealing with the alleged contravention of laws pertaining to the securities market in relation to the Adani Group or other companies”, the daily states that it was the court’s another remarkable decision last week, which came days after the Hindenburg Research’s report charged the Adani Group with “brazen stock market manipulation and accounting fraud”. The edit points out that the top court also asked the capital market regulator SEBI to continue its ongoing investigation into the Adani affair besides apprising the expert committee of its actions. “The Adani Group’s meltdown and its repercussions for the market dented India’s image. The needle has now moved with the apex court ordering a probe by an expert panel, which should be welcomed.”