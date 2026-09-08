From red to blue, Samajwadi Party plans new look for its student wing. Here’s why

4 min readLucknowSep 8, 2026 05:45 AM IST
Blue has long been seen as a colour associated with Dalit-Ambedkerite politics in Uttar Pradesh. Two Dalit-centric parties in the state — Bahujan Samaj Party and Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) — have used the colour as part of their political identity.
But these two parties will no longer be alone in this as the Samajwadi Party is now likely to introduce a blue dress code for its student organisation — Samajwadi Party Chhatra Sabha.
Many are seeing it as an attempt to connect not only with the youth in general but the Dalit youth in particular, as part of its ‘Pichhda, Dalit and Alpsankhyak’ (PDA) plank ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.
An announcement in this regard is likely by party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday.
The SP’s likely move is part of its broader exercise to give its frontal youth organisations, including the Samajwadi Party Yuvjan Sabha, Samajwadi Party Lohia Vahini, Samajwadi Party Ambedkar Vahini and the Samajwadi Party Chhatra Sabha, distinct identities, amid attempts to step up efforts around issues concerning Gen Z and Gen Alpha, it is learnt.
The party is now looking at ways to create clearer identities for all of these organisations, a senior SP leader said.
“Since the party has multiple youth organisations, the idea is to determine the role and identity of each unit, and the new dress code is a move in that direction,” the leader added.
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Meanwhile, reports of the likely move have prompted a reaction from the ruling BJP, seeing it as an attempt to eye the Dalit vote.
Referring to the SP’s “poor record” on Dalit issues and remarks by their veteran leader and former minister Azam Khan on B R Ambedkar, BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said, “Changing the colour will not wash away the stains of their deeds. The Opposition party is trying to get to Dalit voters by changing the colour (of dress).”
The SP has already initiated a campaign highlighting what it has described as “poor condition” of government schools across the state, and also raised the closure of nearly 26,000 primary schools while organising “PDA Pathshalas” at such institutions.
The campaign could now form part of a wider effort to address issues and aspirations of younger voters.
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A Samajwadi Party Chhatra Sabha functionary told The Indian Express, “Our national president will make the announcement on Tuesday and reveal our plans for Gen Z and Gen Alpha.”
Days after CJP meeting
The likely move comes days after Akhilesh Yadav met Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convenor and spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka in Lucknow.
The meeting had generated political speculation, particularly because it followed the SP’s support for a CJP-backed protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi over the issue of education.
A senior SP leader, however, said the meeting was purely personal and that nothing much should be read between the lines.
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The meeting nevertheless brought into focus an apparent overlap between the two organisations’ emphasis on education.
While both CJP and SP are undertaking their own campaigns to raise issues concerning the condition of government schools, SP leaders insisted that the party’s likely blue dress code move is primarily part of its own organisational and political outreach.