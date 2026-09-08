From red to blue, Samajwadi Party plans new look for its student wing. Here’s why

Blue has long been seen as a colour associated with Dalit-Ambedkerite politics in Uttar Pradesh. Two Dalit-centric parties in the state — Bahujan Samaj Party and Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) — have used the colour as part of their political identity.

But these two parties will no longer be alone in this as the Samajwadi Party is now likely to introduce a blue dress code for its student organisation — Samajwadi Party Chhatra Sabha.

Many are seeing it as an attempt to connect not only with the youth in general but the Dalit youth in particular, as part of its ‘Pichhda, Dalit and Alpsankhyak’ (PDA) plank ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.