Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

From Delhi to Bangalore: Today’s top political events in pictures

Here we take a look at the major political events of the day through pictures.

(Clockwise) Karnataka Congress leaders in Bengaluru, Yogi Adityanath distributing flood relief material, Arvind Kejriwal with Manish Sisoddia, Manohar Lal Khattar with JP Nadda.

Indian politics saw an eventful day today, from Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena lashing out at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to Jharkhand’s ruling alliance meeting governor Ramesh Bais as an order on Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s possible disqualification as an MLA is awaited. Here we take a look at the major political events of the day through pictures.

Karnataka prepares for Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra

Bengaluru: Congress leaders D K Shivakumar, Jairam Ramesh, Mallikarjun Kharge, Siddaramaiah and Digvijaya Singh during a programme for the preparation of ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ by party leader Rahul Gandhi, at Ambedkar Bhavan in Bengaluru, Thursday, Sep. 1, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Karnataka Congress leaders D K Shivakumar, Jairam Ramesh, Mallikarjun Kharge, Siddaramaiah, and Digvijaya Singh today attended a program to analyse the preparation ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ (Uniting India Rally), which is slated to begin from September 1.  The yatra, considered the longest rally in the country in the last century, will begin from Kanyakumari.  The rally will enter Karnataka on September 29 and will cover 511 km

Delhi: AAP vs L-G war of words

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference after attending the special session of Delhi assembly, as Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia looks on, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

These days, it’s hard to not have a Delhi drama. Today, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, who has been accused of corruption by the AAP, hit out at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying that he was resorting to ‘diversionary tactics’ and ‘false accusations’. Meanwhile, amid the escalating tensions, the meeting between chief minister and LG scheduled to be held on Friday was canceled, the third time in a row.

Yogi distributes relief materials to flood-affected

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath distributes relief materials to flood-affected people in a flood-relief camp set up by the State Government, in Ghazipur on Wednesday. (ANI Photo/ Yogi Adityanath Twitter)

A day after conducting an aerial survey in flood-hit Eastern UP and meeting flood victims, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today distributed relief materials to flood-affected citizens in a camp by the state government in Ghaziapur. Uttar Pradesh has been reeling under floods after incessant rainfall caused Yamuna and Ganga rivers to flow above the danger mark and inundate several areas.

Khattar meets Nadda

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar interacts with BJP National President and BJP National General Secretary BL Santhosh during a meeting, in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today met with BJP National President JP Nadda and General Secretary BL Santhosh. According to a tweet by Khattar, the leaders discussed many topics related to the development of the country and state. Interestingly, Nadda will arrive in Haryana tomorrow for a two-day visit during which he will hold a series of meetings with party workers and leaders. He will also address a public meeting in Kaithal.

Mamata leads procession to thank UNESCO

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today took part in a colourful rally to thank UNESCO for according the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) tag to Durga Puja. Apart from her, the rally also witnessed participation from more than 1,000 Durga Puja committees from across the state.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee leads a procession to commemorate inscribing of Durga Puja in Kolkata by UNESCO as the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, in Kolkata, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Modi arrives in Kerala
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Kerala for a two-day visit today said that action against corrupt people in the country has resulted in a new polarisation in national politics. Modi, who was greeted by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Governor Arif Mohammad Khan at the Kochi International Airport, also addressed a gathering outside the airport and said that corruption was the biggest hurdle in the development and interests of the youth.
Kochi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on his arrival at Kochi International Airport for his two-day visit in Kochi, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Maharashtra CM Shinde visits Raj Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with MNS Chief Raj Thackeray during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the latter’s residence in Mumbai, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (PTI)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday met MNS chief Raj Thackeray at his residence here in Mumbai. Even though an official said the meeting was against the backdrop of Ganesh Chaturthi, it created speculation as Mumbai is going to face civic polls soon. Thackeray, who met BJP leaders last month, has been at frequent loggerheads with his cousin and  Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

First published on: 01-09-2022 at 09:21:49 pm
Karnataka police issue Look Out Circular against seer accused of sexual assault

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

