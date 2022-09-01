From Delhi to Bangalore: Today’s top political events in pictures

Indian politics saw an eventful day today, from Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena lashing out at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to Jharkhand’s ruling alliance meeting governor Ramesh Bais as an order on Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s possible disqualification as an MLA is awaited. Here we take a look at the major political events of the day through pictures.
Karnataka prepares for Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’
Karnataka Congress leaders D K Shivakumar, Jairam Ramesh, Mallikarjun Kharge, Siddaramaiah, and Digvijaya Singh today attended a program to analyse the preparation ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ (Uniting India Rally), which is slated to begin from September 1. The yatra, considered the longest rally in the country in the last century, will begin from Kanyakumari. The rally will enter Karnataka on September 29 and will cover 511 km
Delhi: AAP vs L-G war of words
These days, it’s hard to not have a Delhi drama. Today, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, who has been accused of corruption by the AAP, hit out at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying that he was resorting to ‘diversionary tactics’ and ‘false accusations’. Meanwhile, amid the escalating tensions, the meeting between chief minister and LG scheduled to be held on Friday was canceled, the third time in a row.
Yogi distributes relief materials to flood-affected
A day after conducting an aerial survey in flood-hit Eastern UP and meeting flood victims, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today distributed relief materials to flood-affected citizens in a camp by the state government in Ghaziapur. Uttar Pradesh has been reeling under floods after incessant rainfall caused Yamuna and Ganga rivers to flow above the danger mark and inundate several areas.
Khattar meets Nadda
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today met with BJP National President JP Nadda and General Secretary BL Santhosh. According to a tweet by Khattar, the leaders discussed many topics related to the development of the country and state. Interestingly, Nadda will arrive in Haryana tomorrow for a two-day visit during which he will hold a series of meetings with party workers and leaders. He will also address a public meeting in Kaithal.
Mamata leads procession to thank UNESCO
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today took part in a colourful rally to thank UNESCO for according the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) tag to Durga Puja. Apart from her, the rally also witnessed participation from more than 1,000 Durga Puja committees from across the state.
Maharashtra CM Shinde visits Raj Thackeray
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday met MNS chief Raj Thackeray at his residence here in Mumbai. Even though an official said the meeting was against the backdrop of Ganesh Chaturthi, it created speculation as Mumbai is going to face civic polls soon. Thackeray, who met BJP leaders last month, has been at frequent loggerheads with his cousin and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.