From 1997 to today: How they blow the House down

Ahead of voting for the Delhi mayor elections Friday, ruckus broke out between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors over who would take oath first, with the AAP blaming the BJP for ensuring a departure from procedural norms.

The scuffle started after presiding officer Satya Sharma asked BJP-appointed Alderman Manoj Kumar to take oath first.

With the AAP starting to protest, the Leader of the House Mukesh Goel said it was for the first time in the history of 25 years of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls that the winning party was being sidelined and the runner-up BJP was being asked to take oath first.

As per convention, AAP sources contended, the senior-most councillor — in this case, Adarsh Nagar councillor Mukesh Kumar Goel — should have been nominated the presiding officer of the meeting to elect the mayor. However, party sources speaking to The Indian Express alleged that Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena decided on BJP’s Gautampuri ward councillor Satya Sharma and sent the file directly to the chief secretary for notification.

From time to time, the Delhi Assembly has seen such issues crop up. Across the country too, legislators have engaged in minor and major brawls over the years in their respective Houses.

On August 25 2022, legislators of both ruling and Opposition sides came to blows on the staircase of Maharashtra legislature on Wednesday. While NCP MLC Amol Mitkari alleged MLA Mahesh Shinde attacked him, chief whip of Eknath Shinde faction and Mahad MLA Bharat Gogawale added fat to fire by claiming they were the ones to have manhandled Opposition members.

The West Bengal Assembly witnessed bedlam on March 29 that year marked by exchange of fistcuffs between TMC and BJP MLAs over the Birbhum killings – when a killing of a minor TMC politician in the Birbhum district in the state led to the killing of wight others.

During the trust vote of the K Palaniswami-led AIADMK government in February 2017, pandemonium broke out inside the House and some opposition members even climbed atop the Speaker’s podium and sat on the chair, while the opposition DMK members were physically evicted. Then LoP and DMK chief M K Stalin and Speaker P Dhanapal said their shirts were torn in the melee.

The Rajya Sabha monsoon session in August 2021 witnessed ugly scenes as some MPs tore papers, jostled with the marshals and attempted to go near the presiding officer’s chair and some marshals were allegedly attacked, even as the House was adjourned sine die two days ahead of its scheduled end. Twelve opposition MPs were subsequently suspended in connection with the incident.

In the Uttar Pradesh Assembly in May 2017, governor Ram Naik was pelted with paper balls by the Opposition during an address. The House witnessed slogan-shouting and trooping into the well by opposition members, even as an SP member blew a whistle through the 35-minute address to ensure that the governor’s voice was drowned out.

In June 2017, now BJP leader, then Rebel AAP leader Kapil Mishra was allegedly manhandled when a scuffle broke out between him and some party MLAs in Vidhan Sabha. A few minutes into the assembly session, called to discuss GST, Mishra got up and demanded that his allegations of corruption against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and minister Satyendar Jain be discussed. When he was not allowed to talk, he unfurled a banner that read, “A special session of the assembly should be called at the Ramlila Maidan to discuss corruption, havala dealings, black money, foreign trips, and benefitting relatives by Kejriwal and minister Satyendar Jain.”

Speaker Ram Niwas Goel ordered marshalls to take Mishra out but some AAP MLAs started pushing and shoving him. The marshalls then freed him and dragged him out.

Mishra alleged he was kicked and punched by MLAs.

The Kerala Assembly in March 2015 witnessed unprecedented scenes with then opposition Left Democratic Front members trying to prevent Finance Minister K M Mani, who was facing charges in a bar bribery scam, from presenting the state budget. The speaker’s chair was flung from the podium while electronic equipment like computers, keyboards and mikes on the desk of the presiding officer were also allegedly damaged.

Back in 2014, at the time of the passage of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act that paved the way for creation of Telangana state, Parliament saw acrimonious scenes such as pushing and jostling between MPs.

In 1997, a brawl erupted in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly when a Bahujan Samaj Party MLA allegedly threw a small loudspeaker at the Speaker’s chair in the course of a protest against the BJP government led by Karan Singh. Microphone stands, paperweights, glass shards and furniture were used by members to attack each other, leaving many grievously injured.

(With inputs from PTI)