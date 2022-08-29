Friends, allies, rivals: Varying shades of Nitish Kumar & Sushil Modi’s 50-yr association

Friends for almost five decades, the Nitish Kumar-Sushil Kumar Modi duo was the glue that held the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government together in Bihar for years. After Kumar joined hands with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress earlier this month and formed a Mahagathbandan (Grand Alliance) government, the Bihar CM said his exit from the NDA would not have come to pass had Modi been his deputy.

But things changed within days as Kumar dismissed Modi’s claim in an interview to The Indian Express that the Bihar CM broke ties with the BJP as he aspired to be the NDA’s vice-presidential candidate. Now, the CM and his former deputy have been taking potshots at each other, with Kumar daring Modi to topple his government and the BJP leader reminding the CM that JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh or Lalan Singh was one of the key petitioners in the fodder scam cases. In some of these cases, RJD chief Lalu Prasad has been convicted.

It is a rare sight to see the two leaders who have been friends from the days of the JP Movement, when they were student politicians, and share a good rapport have a go at each other. The last time Kumar was with the Mahagathbandan, the JD(U) deputed its spokesperson Sanjay Singh to respond to Modi. But this time, the CM has taken it upon himself to counter his old friend.

Things heated up on Saturday when Modi launched an onslaught on leaders of the ruling coalition, reminding people of old pending cases against RJD leaders, including ministers. Taking on Lalan Singh, the BJP Rajya Sabha MP said, “It was Lalan Singh who was one of the key PIL petitioners in fodder scam cases, and in five of the cases RJD chief Lalu Prasad has been convicted. Lalan Singh is also the one who handed over to the CBI papers on the IRCTC scam. Now that Lalan Singh is singing Tejashwi’s praise, will he tell the CBI that all those documents he provided were forged and fake?”

In response, Nitish told reporters, “Ask him to try toppling our government. Making claims is very easy. But if he gets any position by targeting us, I will be happy if he gets it. Did he not get a position last time?” The CM was referring to Modi’s return as deputy CM in 2017 after the JD(U) returned to the NDA fold.

Modi dismissed the CM’s comments and insinuated that the RJD was a bigger threat to the JD(U). The BJP leader told The Indian Express, “How can we make the Grand Alliance government fall? But, RJD, the Left parties and the Congress have 114 seats. If the four MLAs of the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and an Independent are added, it becomes 119, only three short of a simple majority. Bypolls are due for two seats. Even if the RJD wins one seat, it comes to 120. With the Speaker now from the RJD, it looks possible that the RJD dethrones Nitish Kumar. Just wait for a few months, these things will unfold.”

The RJD has a reason to be wary of Modi’s attacks as he was primarily responsible for breaking up the Mahagathbandan government in 2017 by organising regular press conferences on the alleged involvement of Lalu Prasad and his family in sham companies. This was after the alleged IRCTC scam had surfaced. An RJD leader said, “It is true that we have been concerned with a sustained attack of Sushil Modi on us. He has already targeted our ministers such as Sudhakar Singh, Ramanand Yadav, and Surendra Yadav. He gets his facts right most of the time. We have to find a way to counter him.”